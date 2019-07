View this post on Instagram

Couldn’t keep our cool for the second picture. Blessings upon blessings with this show. So much love this tv family! Exploding with gratitude to have gotten the gift of joining this family a few years ago now. Cheers to tv family, cheers to making magic together 🥂

