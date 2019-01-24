Osnabrück. His head's gone, it's like it's been erased. Well, you mean, it makes perfect sense. Unfortunately no, it requires something with a little more kick, plutonium. No, I refuse to except the responsibility. Well uh, good, fine.

We do now. I'm sure that in 1985, plutonium is available at every corner drug store, but in 1955, it's a little hard to come by. Marty, I'm sorry, but I'm afraid you're stuck here. Watch this. Not me, the car, the car. My calculations are correct, when this baby hits eighty-eight miles per hour, your gonna see some serious shit. Watch this, watch this. Ha, what did I tell you, eighty-eight miles per hour.





The temporal displacement occurred at exactly 1:20 a.m. and zero seconds. Right. Dammit, Doc, why did you have to tear up that letter? If only I had more time. Wait a minute, I got all the time I want I got a time machine, I'll just go back and warn him. 10 minutes oughta do it. Time-circuits on, flux-capacitor fluxing, engine running, alright. No, no no no no, c'mon c'mon. C'mon c'mon, here we go, this time. Please, please, c'mon.



Einstein, hey Einstein, where's the Doc, boy, huh? Doc Hey McFly, what do you think you're doing. What's the meaning of this. Nothing's coming to my mind. Right, and where am I gonna be?