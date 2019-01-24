Meine Nachrichten
LokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrNewsletterePaper
ZurückStartseite - ÜbersichtLokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrNewsletterePaper
ZurückLokales - ÜbersichtWetterTraueranzeigenGlückwunschanzeigenRegionale WirtschaftBlaulichtOsnabrückGeorgsmarienhütteBad IburgHagenWallenhorstLotteBelmBad LaerBad RothenfeldeBissendorfDissenGlandorfHasbergenHilterWesterkappelnVfL Osnabrück
ZurückDeutschland & Welt - ÜbersichtPolitikWirtschaftNiedersachsenGut zu wissenDigitale WeltMedienVermischtesNordrhein-WestfalenKulturkfzweltBildergalerien
ZurückSport - ÜbersichtRegionalsportVfL OsnabrückSportfreunde LotteSV MeppenArtland DragonsFußballFuPa.net - AmateurfußballBasketballFormel 1HandballNFL - Football
ZurückFußball - ÜbersichtVfL OsnabrückSF LotteSV Meppen3. LigaBundesligaAmateurfußballMuras-KolumneTippspiel
ZurückVfL Osnabrück - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKaderVfL AppVfL-Newsletter
ZurückSF Lotte - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKader
ZurückSV Meppen - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKaderSVM-AppSVM-Newsletter
ZurückArtland DragonsGirolive PanthersOTB Titans
ZurückArtland Dragons - ÜbersichtSpielplan & Tabelle
ZurückRegionalsport - ÜbersichtGirolive PanthersOTB TitansRegionalsport OS-Newsletter
ZurückTeam
ZurückAnzeigen - ÜbersichtwohnweltjobweltkfzweltTraueranzeigenWolke 7osmarktFamilienanzeigenKontaktAnzeige aufgeben
ZurückZeitungsabo - ÜbersichtZeitungsaboStudenten-AboNachwuchs-AboGeschenk-AboPaten-ProjekteAbo verwaltenAGBDatenschutzerklärung
ZurückAbo verwalten - ÜbersichtAdresse ändern
ZurückKontakt - ÜbersichtTelefonlisteKontakt zur RedaktionGeschäftsstellen
ZurückBad Iburg - ÜbersichtLandesgartenschau 2018
ZurückBad Laer - Übersicht
ZurückBad Rothenfelde - ÜbersichtCarpesol
ZurückBelm - Übersicht
ZurückBissendorf - Übersicht
ZurückDissen - ÜbersichtHomann
ZurückGeorgsmarienhütte - ÜbersichtHütte rockt
ZurückGlandorf - Übersicht
ZurückHagen - ÜbersichtHorses and Dreams
ZurückHasbergen - Übersicht
ZurückHilter - ÜbersichtBorgloher Bergrennen
ZurückLotte - ÜbersichtSportfreunde Lotte
ZurückNeue GeschäfteNeumarktZooCampusVeranstaltungenSchlossgarten-Open-Air 2018FahrradsicherheitKlinikum OsnabrückUnsere StadtteileJohannisstraßeImmobilien
Zurück
ZurückMichael Schumacher
ZurückWir für Buschi
Zurück220 Jahre Meyer WerftMasterplan Ems
ZurückMeine WüsteMein WesterbergDarum/Gretesch/LüstringenMeine WeststadtMein SchölerbergMein SchinkelMein HellernMein FledderMein EversburgMein SutthausenMein VoxtrupMein HafenMein AtterMein NahneMein GartlageMein WidukindlandMein KalkhügelMeine DodesheideMein PyeMein Schinkel-OstMein SonnenhügelMein Haste
ZurückSpielpläne
ZurückMedien - ÜbersichtTV-KrimiSerientäterDschungelcampTV-Programm im ÜberblickBauer sucht FrauBachelorSchwiegertochter gesuchtThe Voice of GermanyEurovision Song Contest
ZurückKultur regionalLiteraturKinoKunst
ZurückTatort
Zurück
ZurückSchwangerschaftBabyWonneproppenKita-AbcEinschulungSpruchreifKitaVater, Mutter, Kind: eine Elternkolumne
ZurückKunsthalle OsnabrückArchitektur in OsnabrückStadtteilkultur Osnabrück
ZurückPolitik - ÜbersichtMeinung
ZurückWirtschaft - ÜbersichtRegionale WirtschaftVolkswagenE-Mobilität
ZurückCoppenrath & WieseValmetKMERegionale Wirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückNiedersachsen - ÜbersichtLandespolitikSicher lebenLandwirtschaftBistum OsnabrückOstfriesland
ZurückNordrhein-Westfalen - ÜbersichtFMOStemweder Open Air
ZurückGut zu wissen - ÜbersichtFamilieDigitale WeltSpielekennerSudoku & Str8tsQuerbeet GartenserieRenteGesundheitTierwelten
ZurückVermischtes - ÜbersichtBildergalerienWölfe
ZurückCebitFacebookFoodblogs
ZurückWesterkappeln - Übersicht
ZurückWallenhorst - Übersicht
ZurückMehr - ÜbersichtNotdiensteNewsletterKontaktAppsHoroskopeDatenschutzerklärungHilfeAllgemeine NutzungsbedingungenLeserbeiträgeWhatsappSocial Media
ZurückWetter - ÜbersichtRegenradar
ZurückHandball - ÜbersichtHandball-WM 2019
ZurückDatenschutzerklärung - Übersicht
ZurückHilfe - ÜbersichtFragen zu noz.deNetiquetteAllgemeine GeschäftsbedingungenDatenschutzLeserbeiträgeLeserfotosZulassen von "Cookies"
ZurückFamilienanzeigen - ÜbersichtAnzeige aufgeben
ZurückDigitale Produkte - ÜbersichtDigitalPremiumDigitalBasisFAQPrintAGB
ZurückSicher leben - ÜbersichtKriminalitätsprävention
ZurückFAQ - ÜbersichtDigitalBasisDigitalPremiumePaperTablet-App „noz Premium“
ZurückePaper - Übersicht
ZurückSudoku & Str8ts - Übersicht
ZurückNewsletter - Übersicht
Zurückkfzwelt - ÜbersichtAnzeige aufgebenFahrzeugsucheAutomagazineMobilitätHändlerlogin
ZurückQuerbeet Gartenserie - ÜbersichtGartenblogsGarten-Newsletter
ZurückLeserbeiträge - ÜbersichtHilfeWie erstelle ich einen LeserbeitragWie erstelle ich eine Lesergalerie
ZurückLieblingsrezepte - ÜbersichtRund um die Welt - Teilnahmeformular
ZurückGesundheit - Übersicht
ZurückTierwelten - ÜbersichtWir suchen ein Zuhause
ZurückUrlaubsservice - ÜbersichtReisenachsendungAbo umleitenZeitung spendenZeitung aufbewahrenBefristete LieferunterbrechungBefristetes ePaper
ZurückSpielplan - ÜbersichtDie EM in der Region Osnabrück
ZurückNewsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterDigitale-Welt-NewsletterRegionale-Wirtschaft-NewsletterSV-Meppen-NewsletterVfL-Newsletter
ZurückBundestagswahl in und um Osnabrück - ÜbersichtPopulismus-SeriePopulismus-Serie
ZurückUmfragewerte - ÜbersichtBundestagswahlBundestagswahl in und um OsnabrückPopulismus-Serie
Zurück3. Liga - ÜbersichtSpielplanVfL OsnabrückSV MeppenSF Lotte
ZurückDigitale-Welt-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterRegionale Wirtschafts-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterVfL-NewsletterSVM-Newsletter
ZurückRegionale-Wirtschaft-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterVfL-NewsletterSVM-Newsletter
ZurückSV-Meppen-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterRegionale Wirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückGarten-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterRegionale Wirtschafts-NewsletterSVM-NewsletterVfL-Newsletter
ZurückVfL-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterRegionale Wirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückCebitDigitale-Welt-Newsletter
Zurückkfzwelt.tv - Übersichtkfzwelt-Newsletter
ZurückWM-Datencenter - ÜbersichtWM-PortalDeutsches TeamWM-SpielplanTippspielLiveticker
ZurückDeutsches Team - ÜbersichtWM-PortalWM-SpielplanDatencenterTippspielLiveticker
ZurückWM-Spielplan - ÜbersichtWM-PortalDeutsches TeamDatencenterTippspielLiveticker
ZurückWM-Liveticker - ÜbersichtWM-PortalWM-SpielplanDeutsches TeamDatencenter
ZurückDigitale Produkte_HIDDEN_DESKTOPDie gedruckte Zeitung_HIDDEN_DESKTOPAbo-ÜbersichtUrlaubsserviceAbo verwaltenOS/EL-CardMeine nozFAQPreislisteLob & Kritik

Test für AMP Verzerrte Bilder? Hoffentlich Vergangenheit...

Von Michael Karl

Schließen

Meine Nachrichten

Um das Thema The Mario Lab Ihren Nachrichten hinzuzufügen, müssen Sie sich anmelden oder registrieren.

oder

Kostenlos registrieren
Actress Michaela McManus attends the NBC mid-season press junket at The Four Seasons in New York on January 24, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)Actress Michaela McManus attends the NBC mid-season press junket at The Four Seasons in New York on January 24, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Osnabrück. His head's gone, it's like it's been erased. Well, you mean, it makes perfect sense. Unfortunately no, it requires something with a little more kick, plutonium. No, I refuse to except the responsibility. Well uh, good, fine.

We do now. I'm sure that in 1985, plutonium is available at every corner drug store, but in 1955, it's a little hard to come by. Marty, I'm sorry, but I'm afraid you're stuck here. Watch this. Not me, the car, the car. My calculations are correct, when this baby hits eighty-eight miles per hour, your gonna see some serious shit. Watch this, watch this. Ha, what did I tell you, eighty-eight miles per hour. 

Actress Megan Boone attends the NBC mid-season press junket at The Four Seasons in New York on January 24, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)


The temporal displacement occurred at exactly 1:20 a.m. and zero seconds. Right. Dammit, Doc, why did you have to tear up that letter? If only I had more time. Wait a minute, I got all the time I want I got a time machine, I'll just go back and warn him. 10 minutes oughta do it. Time-circuits on, flux-capacitor fluxing, engine running, alright. No, no no no no, c'mon c'mon. C'mon c'mon, here we go, this time. Please, please, c'mon.

Actress Jaimie Alexander attends the NBC mid-season press junket at The Four Seasons in New York on January 24, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Einstein, hey Einstein, where's the Doc, boy, huh? Doc Hey McFly, what do you think you're doing. What's the meaning of this. Nothing's coming to my mind. Right, and where am I gonna be?


Kommentar schreiben!
Zur Startseite

0 Kommentare

Service
AboDigitalaboAppsShopnoz Reisen
Anzeigenjobweltwohnweltkfzweltos/elmarkt
TrauerGrußanzeigenFinanzen
WetterHoroskopeNotdienste
VeranstaltungenTicketshopNewsletterRSS
FacebookTwitterInstagram
Weitere Angebote, Produkte und Unternehmen der noz MEDIEN
Unternehmen
Produkte
Karriere
Engagement

Allgemeine Geschäftsbedingungen | Kundeninformationen | Datenschutzerklärung | Impressum | Kontakt | Mediadaten | Onlinewerbung

KontaktDatenschutzerklärungImpressum
nach oben