View this post on Instagram

2019 - will hopefully be two more Hartings on this planet. I am happy to have a Babynator Lifestyle. Please send me diapers (new ones) - a lot, very very many diapers (also new ones). Thanks @jufi_discus for being b a g g y :))) :)) ________ #babynatorgermany

A post shared by Robert Harting (@derharting) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:16am PST