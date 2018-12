View this post on Instagram

surgery went perfect ✔️ Looking forward to start rehab!! 😉👍🏼 Thank you very much for all your support, positive energy and nice messages!! It means a lot to me !! 😁🙏🏼 #comebackstronger #staypositive #workhard #thankyou #downhillfamily

A post shared by Thomas Dreßen (@thomas_dressen) on Dec 4, 2018 at 6:29am PST