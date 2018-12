View this post on Instagram

Great feeling to get the Winning goal in the big Derby. Massive effort from all the boys and staff. Been a tough week personally, dedicating my goal to my Nana! I love you forever n ever 😢❤️! I know you’ll be smiling down on me! See you soon my Angel 😔❤️🙏🏼😢

