Meine Nachrichten
LokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrAudioNewsletterePaper
ZurückStartseite - ÜbersichtLokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrAudioNewsletterePaper
ZurückDeutschland & Welt - ÜbersichtPolitikWirtschaftNiedersachsenGut zu wissenDigitale WeltMedienVermischtesNordrhein-WestfalenKulturkfzweltBildergalerien
ZurückSport - ÜbersichtVfL OsnabrückSportfreunde LotteSV MeppenArtland DragonsHSG Nordhorn-LingenGirolive PanthersRegionalsportEmslandsport
ZurückVfL Osnabrück - ÜbersichtLivetickerSpielplan & TabelleKaderVideosVfL-PodcastNewsletterVfL App
ZurückSF Lotte - ÜbersichtSpielplan & Tabelle
ZurückSV Meppen - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKader
ZurückArtland Dragons - Übersicht
ZurückRegionalsport - ÜbersichtGirolive PanthersOTB Titans
ZurückEmslandsport - ÜbersichtHSG Nordhorn-Lingen
ZurückHSG Nordhorn-Lingen - Übersicht
ZurückAnzeigen - ÜbersichtwohnweltjobweltkfzweltTraueranzeigenWolke 7osmarktFamilienanzeigenKontaktAnzeige aufgeben
ZurückZeitungsabo - ÜbersichtZeitungsaboStudenten-AboNachwuchs-AboGeschenk-AboPaten-ProjekteAbo verwaltenAGBDatenschutzerklärung
ZurückAbo verwalten - ÜbersichtAdresse ändern
ZurückKontakt - ÜbersichtTelefonlisteKontakt zur RedaktionGeschäftsstellen
ZurückBad Iburg - ÜbersichtLandesgartenschau 2018
ZurückBad Laer - Übersicht
ZurückBad Rothenfelde - ÜbersichtCarpesol
ZurückBelm - Übersicht
ZurückBissendorf - Übersicht
ZurückDissen - ÜbersichtHomann
ZurückGeorgsmarienhütte - ÜbersichtBürgermeisterwahl in Georgsmarienhütte 2019Hütte rockt
ZurückGlandorf - Übersicht
ZurückHagen - ÜbersichtHorses and Dreams
ZurückHasbergen - Übersicht
ZurückHilter - ÜbersichtBorgloher Bergrennen
ZurückLotte - ÜbersichtSportfreunde Lotte
ZurückOsnabrück - ÜbersichtOsnabrück-PodcastNeumarktZooNeue GeschäfteCampusVeranstaltungenFahrradsicherheitKlinikum OsnabrückJohannisstraßeImmobilien
ZurückKunst - Übersicht
ZurückZoo - ÜbersichtWir für Buschi
ZurückMeyer Werft - ÜbersichtMasterplan Ems
Zurück1. Bundesliga - Übersicht
ZurückMedien - ÜbersichtTV-KrimiSerientäterDschungelcampTV-Programm im ÜberblickBauer sucht FrauBachelorSchwiegertochter gesuchtThe Voice of GermanyEurovision Song Contest
ZurückKultur - ÜbersichtKultur regionalLiteraturKinoKunst
ZurückTV-Krimi - ÜbersichtTatort
ZurückLiteratur - Übersicht
ZurückFamilie - ÜbersichtSchwangerschaftBabyWonneproppenKita-AbcEinschulungSpruchreifKitaVater, Mutter, Kind: eine Elternkolumne
ZurückKultur regional - ÜbersichtKunsthalle OsnabrückArchitektur in OsnabrückStadtteilkultur Osnabrück
ZurückPolitik - ÜbersichtMeinungEuropawahl
ZurückWirtschaft - ÜbersichtRegionale WirtschaftVolkswagenE-Mobilität
ZurückRegionale Wirtschaft - ÜbersichtCoppenrath & WieseValmetKMERegionale Wirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückNiedersachsen - ÜbersichtLandespolitikSicher lebenLandwirtschaftBistum OsnabrückOstfriesland
ZurückNordrhein-Westfalen - ÜbersichtStemweder Open Air
ZurückGut zu wissen - ÜbersichtFamilieDigitale WeltSpielekennerSudoku & Str8tsQuerbeet GartenserieRenteGesundheitTierwelten
ZurückVermischtes - ÜbersichtBildergalerienWölfe
ZurückDigitale Welt - ÜbersichtFoodblogs
ZurückWesterkappeln - Übersicht
ZurückWallenhorst - Übersicht
ZurückMehr - ÜbersichtNotdiensteNewsletterKontaktAppsHoroskopeDatenschutzhinweiseHilfeAllgemeine NutzungsbedingungenLeserbeiträgeWhatsappSocial Media
ZurückWetter - ÜbersichtRegenradar
ZurückDatenschutzhinweise - Übersicht
ZurückHilfe - ÜbersichtFragen zu noz.deNetiquetteAllgemeine GeschäftsbedingungenDatenschutzLeserbeiträgeLeserfotosZulassen von "Cookies"
ZurückFamilienanzeigen - ÜbersichtAnzeige aufgeben
ZurückDigitale Produkte - ÜbersichtDigitalPremiumDigitalBasisFAQPrintAGB
ZurückSicher leben - ÜbersichtKriminalitätsprävention
ZurückFAQ - ÜbersichtDigitalBasisDigitalPremiumePaperTablet-App „noz Premium“
ZurückePaper - Übersicht
ZurückSudoku & Str8ts - Übersicht
ZurückNewsletter - Übersicht
Zurückkfzwelt - ÜbersichtAnzeige aufgebenFahrzeugsucheAutomagazineMobilitätHändlerlogin
ZurückQuerbeet Gartenserie - ÜbersichtGartenblogsGarten-Newsletter
ZurückLeserbeiträge - ÜbersichtHilfeWie erstelle ich einen LeserbeitragWie erstelle ich eine Lesergalerie
ZurückLieblingsrezepte - ÜbersichtRund um die Welt - Teilnahmeformular
ZurückGesundheit - Übersicht
ZurückTierwelten - ÜbersichtWir suchen ein Zuhause
ZurückUrlaubsservice - ÜbersichtReisenachsendungAbo umleitenZeitung spendenZeitung aufbewahrenBefristete LieferunterbrechungBefristetes ePaper
ZurückSpielplan - ÜbersichtDie EM in der Region Osnabrück
ZurückNewsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterWirtschaft-NewsletterSV-Meppen-NewsletterVfL-Newsletter
ZurückBundestagswahl in und um Osnabrück - ÜbersichtPopulismus-SeriePopulismus-Serie
ZurückUmfragewerte - ÜbersichtBundestagswahlBundestagswahl in und um OsnabrückPopulismus-Serie
Zurück3. Liga - ÜbersichtSV Meppen
ZurückDigitale-Welt-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterWirtschafts-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterVfL-NewsletterSVM-Newsletter
ZurückWirtschaft-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterVfL-NewsletterSVM-Newsletter
ZurückSV-Meppen-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterWirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückGarten-Newsletter - ÜbersichtVfL-Newsletter
ZurückVfL-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterWirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückDigitale Welt - ÜbersichtCebitDigitale-Welt-Newsletter
Zurückkfzwelt.tv - Übersichtkfzwelt-Newsletter
ZurückWM-Datencenter - ÜbersichtWM-PortalDeutsches TeamWM-SpielplanTippspielLiveticker
ZurückDeutsches Team - ÜbersichtWM-PortalWM-SpielplanDatencenterTippspielLiveticker
ZurückWM-Spielplan - ÜbersichtWM-PortalDeutsches TeamDatencenterTippspielLiveticker
ZurückWM-Liveticker - ÜbersichtWM-PortalWM-SpielplanDeutsches TeamDatencenter
ZurückDigitale Produkte_HIDDEN_DESKTOPDie gedruckte Zeitung_HIDDEN_DESKTOPAbo-ÜbersichtUrlaubsserviceAbo verwaltenOS/EL-CardMeine nozFAQPreislisteLob & Kritik
ZurückAlle Orte_HIDDEN_DESKTOPLandkreis OsnabrückRegionale WirtschaftBlaulichtVeranstaltungenVideosBildergalerienWetter
ZurückAlle Orte_HIDDEN_DESKTOP - ÜbersichtBad IburgBad LaerBad RothenfeldeBelmBissendorfDissenGeorgsmarienhütteGlandorfHagen a.T.W.HasbergenHilterLotteOsnabrückWallenhorstWesterkappelnBad EssenBohmteBramscheBremenDelmenhorstDörpenEmsbürenFrerenGanderkeseeGeesteHarenHaselünneHerzlakeLathenLengerichLingenLohneMelleMeppenNeuenkirchen-VördenNordhümmlingOldenburgOstercappelnOstfrieslandPapenburgRhedeSalzbergenSG ArtlandSG BersenbrückSG FürstenauSG NeuenkirchenSögelSpelleStuhrTwistWerlte
ZurückAlle Orte_HIDDEN_DESKTOP - ÜbersichtEmsbürenFrerenLengerichLingenLohneSalzbergenSpelleBad EssenBad IburgBad LaerBad RothenfeldeBelmBissendorfBohmteBremenDelmenhorstDissenDörpenGanderkeseeGeesteGeorgsmarienhütteGlandorfHagen a.T.W.HarenHasbergenHaselünneHerzlakeHilterLathenLotteMelleMeppenNeuenkirchen-VördenNordhümmlingOldenburgOsnabrückOstercappelnOstfrieslandPapenburgRhedeSG ArtlandSG BersenbrückSG FürstenauSG NeuenkirchenSögelStuhrTwistWallenhorstWerlteWesterkappeln
ZurückAlle Orte_HIDDEN_DESKTOP - ÜbersichtBremenDelmenhorstGanderkeseeOldenburgStuhr
Zurück2. Bundesliga - ÜbersichtVfL Osnabrück
ZurückAudio - ÜbersichtBrückengeflüster - VfL-PodcastImmer der Hase nach - OS-PodcastDas Gelbe vom Landei - Podcast
HomeAnderePaukenschlag: Tennis-Star Wozniacki beendet Karriere nach den Australian Open

Im Alter von 29 Jahren Paukenschlag: Tennis-Star Wozniacki beendet Karriere nach den Australian Open

Von dpa

Caroline Wozniacki gewann 2018 die Australian Open. Foto: imago images/ZUMA PressCaroline Wozniacki gewann 2018 die Australian Open. Foto: imago images/ZUMA Press

Canberra. Mit gerade einmal 29 Jahren wird die Tennisspielerin Caroline Wozniacki ihre Karriere beenden. Das verkündete die Dänin auf Instagram.

Die ehemalige Tennis-Weltranglistenerste Caroline Wozniacki hat ihren Rücktritt angekündigt. Die 29 Jahre alte Dänin will ihre Profi-Karriere im Januar nach den Australian Open beenden, die sie 2018 gewonnen hatte. "Ich habe professionell Tennis gespielt, seit ich 15 Jahre alt bin. In dieser Zeit habe ich ein fantastisches erstes Kapitel in meinem Leben gehabt", schrieb Wozniacki am Freitag bei Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Dec 6, 2019 at 5:31am PST

Unter anderem 30 Turniersiege, 71 Wochen an der Spitze der Weltrangliste, Fahnenträgerin für ihr Heimatland – "ich habe alles erreicht, was ich mir auf dem Court nur erträumen konnte", schrieb Wozniacki, die im Juni den ehemaligen NBA-Basketballer David Lee geheiratet hatte. Der Rücktritt habe keine gesundheitlichen Gründe und sei auch kein Goodbye. Sie freue sich darauf, die nun vor ihre liegende Reise mit ihren Fans zu teilen.


Kommentar schreiben!
Zur Startseite

0 Kommentare

Service
AboDigitalaboAppsShopnoz Reisen
Anzeigenjobweltwohnweltkfzweltos/elmarkt
TrauerGrußanzeigenFinanzen
WetterHoroskopeNotdienste
VeranstaltungenTicketshopNewsletterRSS
FacebookTwitterInstagram
Weitere Angebote, Produkte und Unternehmen der noz MEDIEN
Unternehmen
Produkte
Karriere
Engagement

Allgemeine Geschäftsbedingungen | Kundeninformationen | Datenschutzerklärung | Impressum | Kontakt | Mediadaten | Onlinewerbung

KontaktDatenschutzerklärungImpressum
nach oben