again a 4. Place on the last Stage in the pyrinees Nice to go in the second restday with a good feeling! #borahansgrohe #iamspecialized #sworks #sportful #tacx #tdf #tdf2019 #letourdefrance #rennrad #cycling Picture @bettiniphoto

Emanuel Buchmann Jul 21, 2019