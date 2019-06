View this post on Instagram

Move feet ✔ Live in a wheelchair ✔ Learn to stand ✔ Learn to walk in water ✔ Walk with crutches ✔ Stand up without help ✔ Win the legal case at Supreme Court ⚖ 🇦🇹 ✔ Walk hands-free 💃 ✔💪🤗 . This is the incredible result when there are people who believe even more in you than yourself. . Swipe left to see the face behind my last 18 months of hardest work, tears, success, so much madness, some surprises and even a kind of special friendship 😊 Thank you ❤ Fortes fortuna adiuvat 🍀 @stefaniefuereder 🇨🇭🙏 . #milestone #handsfree #nolimits #stehaufmandl #YAAAASSS #leonidas2019 #🏝️ #👣 #🚶‍♂ 📸: @tk_cheesy & @christmais

A post shared by Lukas Müller (@skiiflyer) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:26am PDT