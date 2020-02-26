Das Baugebiet „Gartenmoorweg“ – vorne der zweite Bauabschnitt – ist abverkauft. Damit sind alle kommunalen Bauplätze in Westerkappeln weg. Bei Gewerbeflächen ist die Gemeinde schon seit Jahren so gut wie „blank“. Foto: Stefan Nieland

Westerkappeln. Schaut man sich zurzeit in den Nachbargemeinden um, so fällt auf, dass überall kleine und auch größere Baugebiete in Planung sind oder bereits erschlossen werden. Die Gemeinde Westerkappeln hat Bauwilligen dagegen gar nichts zu bieten. Nach dem Abverkauf der letzten Grundstücke im zweiten Abschnitt am Gartenmoorweg ist sie restlos ausverkauft. Das stößt bei nicht wenigen Ratsmitgliedern auf Kritik, wobei sich diese indirekt an Bürgermeisterin Annette Große-Heitmeyer (CDU) als politisch Verantwortliche entzündet.