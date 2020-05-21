Die besten Wünsche zur Geschäftseröffnung überbrachten Michael Lange (links) und Günther Voskamp (rechts) an Friseurmeisterin Romy Prinz.

Jana Seibel

Gehrde . Gehrde kann sich über einen neuen Friseursalon direkt in der Ortsmitte freuen. Romy Prinz eröffnete in der Langen Straße 44 ihren Salon „Romy Hair Stylist“. Bürgermeister Günther Voskamp und sein Stellvertreter Michael Lange kamen, um die junge Frau und ihren Salon in Gehrde zu begrüßen und ihr Erfolg zu wünschen.