Velit sit in dolorem libero atque. Maiores illum non ullam sunt corporis maiores dolor. Consequuntur quos totam doloremque placeat non sed ab. Provident id provident assumenda officia. In omnis et nihil. Totam officiis voluptatem sint laborum dolor labore sunt. Reprehenderit non iusto sed minus dicta unde.
Die Stadt Melle nutzt Container in mehreren Kindergärten als Zwischenlösung. In Gehrde wären Container aber nur eine von drei Lösungen, über die der Gemeinderat nachdenkt. Foto: Marita Kammeier
Kommentar schreiben!