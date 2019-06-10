Gehrde. Der Sonnenschein-Kindergarten kann nicht mehr alle Kinder unterbringen, die angemeldet werden. Das bringt die Gemeinde in ein Dilemma, das auch anderen Gemeinde zunehmend zu schaffen macht.

Velit sit in dolorem libero atque. Maiores illum non ullam sunt corporis maiores dolor. Consequuntur quos totam doloremque placeat non sed ab. Provident id provident assumenda officia. In omnis et nihil. Totam officiis voluptatem sint laborum dolor labore sunt. Reprehenderit non iusto sed minus dicta unde.