Reggae Jam 2019 – Die Acts:
- Alborosie
- Black Prophet
- Bushman
- Busy Signal
- Chuck Fenda
- Demage Skongdem
- Denham Smith
- Dr. Ring Ding
- Duane Stephenson
- EES
- Everton Blender
- Ganjaman
- George Nooks
- I-Fire
- Israel Vibration
- I Wayne
- Jahbar I
- Jo Mersa Marley
- Joseph Grant
- Junior Kelly
- Kumar
- Lila Ike
- L.U.S.T.
- Memoria
- Million Stylez
- Mono & Nikitaman
- Morgan Heritage
- Yellow Umbrella & Der Reggaehase Boooo
- Rockers
- Rootz Underground
- Royal Sounds
- Sofa Connection
- Tanya Stephens
- Treesha
- Unlimited Culture
- Utan Green
- Uwe Banton
- Vido Jelashe
- Ward 21
Nach Angaben des Veranstalters werden noch weitere Acts bekannt gegeben.
Quelle: www.reggaejam.de