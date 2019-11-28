Dreimal die Woche gibt es in der Astrid-Lindgren-Schule ein kostenloses Frühstück für Kinder. 50 bis 60 Schüler nehmen jedes Mal daran teil. Foto: Bettina Dogs-Prößler

Delmenhorst. Damit niemand mit leerem Magen zur Schule muss: Freiwillige organisieren kostenloses Frühstück an Astrid-Lindgren-Schule in Delmenhorst. Warum ist das so wichtig?