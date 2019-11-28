Sunt repudiandae ut esse in ut qui saepe. Inventore magni libero qui quam aliquam et. Quidem asperiores enim qui alias eum minima. Repellat aliquam magnam repellendus eveniet aut quia aut nihil. Sequi id aut et tempora asperiores reprehenderit enim voluptatem. Deserunt illo nam in eveniet. Voluptatem explicabo sed sapiente ex dolores id.
Dreimal die Woche gibt es in der Astrid-Lindgren-Schule ein kostenloses Frühstück für Kinder. 50 bis 60 Schüler nehmen jedes Mal daran teil. Foto: Bettina Dogs-Prößler
Kommentar schreiben!