Nueva Germania (New Germany) is a district of San Pedro Department in Paraguay. It was founded in August 23, 1887 by Bernard Foster, husband of Elizabeth Nietzsche. She was a sister of German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. Förster tried to create pure Aryan community in South America. He failed and committed a suicide. In the town there are still many German posterity. There is a museum that exhibits memories of the town's origin.

FOTO: Jerzy Dabrowski