Alexander Wang and Trojan Condoms today unveil a limited-edition “Protect Your Wang” capsule collection as a continuation of the brands’ commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community and celebrating Pride. The capsule and condom is now available in the link in our bio and at our SoHo, New York flagship and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the LGBT Center of New York to support the organization’s sexual health programs. To celebrate #ProtectYourWang, we invite you to join us at #NYCPride2018 where we will be part of the march in a custom-made Alexander Wang x Trojan Condoms float.

