Hej meatball lovers: We're working on a new meatball, made from plant-based alternative protein. We want to create a more sustainable version of our iconic meatball that looks and tastes like meat - but needs no meat. Read more via link in our bio. #ikeafood #meatballs #alternativemeatball #plantbased

A post shared by IKEA Food Services AB (@ikeafoodservices) on May 2, 2019 at 12:05am PDT