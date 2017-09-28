LokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrNewsletterePaper
zuletzt aktualisiert vor

Instagram-Video Pamela Anderson verabschiedet sich von Hugh Hefner

Von dpa

Der Tod von Hugh Hefner hat Pamela Anderson zu Tränen gerührt. Foto: Henning KaiserDer Tod von Hugh Hefner hat Pamela Anderson zu Tränen gerührt. Foto: Henning Kaiser

Los Angeles. Neben ihrer Familie ist Hugh Hefner der wichtigste Mensch in ihrem Leben gewesen. Pamela Anderson hat berührende Abschiedsworte für den gestorbenen „Playboy“-Gründer gefunden.

Die kanadische Schauspielerin Pamela Anderson („Baywatch“), die mehrfach nackt für das „Playboy“-Magazin posierte, hat mit bewegenden Worten Abschied vom gestorbenem Verleger Hugh Hefner genommen.

„Deinetwegen bin ich ich“, schrieb die 50-Jährige zu einem Video auf Instagram, indem sie sich in Dessous und auf dem Bett liegend Tränen aus dem Gesicht wischt. „Du hast mir alles über Freiheit und Respekt beigebracht. Außerhalb meiner Familie warst Du der wichtigste Mensch in meinem Leben.“

Anderson, die mit der TV-Serie „Baywatch“ Millionen Fans erreichte, erschien in 14 „Playboy“-Ausgaben - erstmals 1989. „Leute sagen mir immer, dass ich dein Liebling war“, schrieb sie. Hefner habe sie akzeptiert und ermutigt, sie selbst zu sein. „Hef“ habe die Welt „freier und sexier“ gemacht. „Du warst ein Gentleman - charmant, elegant, galant“, so Anderson. Hefner war am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) in der „Playboy Mansion“ im Alter von 91 Jahren gestorben.

Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) am 27. Sep 2017 um 23:35 Uhr


