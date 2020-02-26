Meine Nachrichten
Auf Instagram Sängerin Duffy spricht öffentlich über ihre Vergewaltigung

Von dpa

Pop-Sängerin Duffy spricht auf Instagram über ihre Vergewaltigung. Foto: dpa/Yui MokPop-Sängerin Duffy spricht auf Instagram über ihre Vergewaltigung. Foto: dpa/Yui Mok

London. Nach einer langen Pause meldet sich Pop-Sängerin Duffy auf Instagram zu Wort – und berichtet von einem traumatischen Erlebnis.

Erschütternde Zeilen auf dem Instagram-Profil der britischen Soulsängerin Duffy ("Mercy") – dort ist zu lesen: "Ich wurde vergewaltigt, betäubt und über einige Tage hinweg gefangen gehalten." Dies sei der Grund, warum sie sich seit Längerem zurückgezogen habe, heißt es weiter. "Ich wollte der Welt die Traurigkeit in meinen Augen nicht zeigen. Ich fragte mich: Wie kann ich von Herzen singen, wenn es gebrochen ist?"

View this post on Instagram

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

A post shared by @ duffy on Feb 25, 2020 at 10:12am PST

Kein Statement vom Management

Ob die Aussagen von Duffy selbst stammen, konnte zunächst nicht überprüft werden. Denn das Management der Sängerin konnte kein Statement abgeben, auch von der Plattenfirma in Großbritannien gab es keine Stellungnahme. Die Polizei in London konnte auf Anfrage nicht sagen, ob es in diesem Zusammenhang Ermittlungen gibt.

In dem Post, der hohe Beachtung bei den Usern fand, wird angedeutet, dass das Beschriebene bereits mehrere Jahre zurückliege. Es heißt weiter, es habe Zeit gebraucht, um sich zu erholen. Nach einem Jahrzehnt scheine die Sonne nun wieder. Duffy habe sich im vergangenen Sommer einem Journalisten gegenüber anvertraut. Das Interview werde sie in den kommenden Wochen veröffentlichen.


