Witwe von US-Basketballstar Vanessa Bryant äußert sich erstmals zum Tod ihres Mannes

Von dpa

Vanessa und Kobe Bryant. Foto: imago images/ZUMA PressVanessa und Kobe Bryant. Foto: imago images/ZUMA Press 

Los Angeles. "Wir sind alle völlig zerstört": Mit berührenden Worten und einem Foto bedankt sich Vanessa Bryant für die Anteilnahme nach dem Tod ihres Mannes und ihrer Tochter.

Die Witwe von US-Basketballstar Kobe Bryant hat sich drei Tage nach dem tragischen Hubschrauber-Unglück mit insgesamt neun Toten erstmals öffentlich zu Wort gemeldet. "Meine Mädchen und ich möchten den Millionen von Menschen danken, die in dieser schrecklichen Zeit Unterstützung und Liebe gezeigt haben", schrieb Vanessa Bryant am Mittwochabend (Ortzeit) auf Instagram. Nach dem plötzlichen Verlust ihres Mannes – "der großartige Vater unserer Kinder" – und ihrer "schönen, süßen Gianna – eine liebevolle, fürsorgliche und wunderbare Tochter", seien sie "völlig zerstört".

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PST

Die vierfache Mutter stellte zu dem Eintrag ein Familienfoto des Ehepaares mit seinen vier Töchtern. Mit Bryant waren bei dem Absturz am Sonntag in Südkalifornien die 13 Jahre alte Tochter Gianna und sieben weitere Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Zur Familie gehören Natalia (17), Bianka (7) und die im vorigen Juni geborene Capri.

Weiterlesen: Die einzigartige Karriere von Kobe Bryant – in Bildern und Videos

Bitte um Rücksicht auf Privatsphäre

Die 37-jährige Mutter bat um Rücksicht für ihre Privatsphäre, um mit dieser "neuen Realität" umzugehen. Vanessa Bryant drückte auch ihre Trauer für die Angehörigen der bei dem Absturz getöteten übrigen Insassen aus. Neben dem Piloten waren unter anderem auch der Baseball-Trainer John Altobelli, dessen Frau Keri, und die gemeinsame Tochter Alyssa ums Leben gekommen. Bryant verwies auf ein Spendenkonto, um den Betroffen zu helfen.

Sehen Sie im Video: Untersuchungen am Unglücksort

Die Gruppe befand sich auf dem Weg vom John Wayne International Airport zu einem Basketball-Turnier in der Mamba Sport-Akademie, als der Helikopter bei Nebel nordwestlich von Los Angeles in einem hügeligen Gelände abstürzte. Alle Insassen kamen ums Leben.

Lesen Sie auch: Kurz vor dem Absturz: Pilot wollte offenbar Wolkenschicht umfliegen


