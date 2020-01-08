Meine Nachrichten
HomeVermischtesPaukenschlag am Palast: Harry und Meghan ziehen sich von royalen Pflichten zurück

Mitteilung auf Instagram Paukenschlag am Palast: Harry und Meghan ziehen sich von royalen Pflichten zurück

Von Kim Patrick von Harling

Meghan Markle und Prinz Harry wollen "finanziell unabhängig" werden. Foto: imago images/i ImagesMeghan Markle und Prinz Harry wollen "finanziell unabhängig" werden. Foto: imago images/i Images

London. Ob das der Queen gefällt? Harry und Meghan wollen ihren eigenen Weg gehen und ziehen sich von den royalen Verpflichtungen zurück. Wie sie auf ihrem Instagram-Account mitteilten, wollen sie finanziell unabhängig werden.

Prinz Harry und seine Frau Meghan Markle werden sich aus den Verpflichtungen des britischen Königshauses zurückziehen. Das teilte das Paar am Mittwochabend auf Instagram mit. "Nach vielen Monaten des Nachdenkens und der internen Debatten haben wir beschlossen, in diesem Jahr einen Übergang zu machen und uns eine progressive Rolle innerhalb dieser Institution herauszuarbeiten", posteten Harry und Meghan mit einem Bild von sich: 

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST

Das Paar teilte mit, sich "finanziell unabhängig" machen zu wollen. "Wir beabsichtigen, als 'hochrangige' Mitglieder der Königsfamilie zurückzutreten", betonten Harry und Meghan. Sie versprachen jedoch, die Queen weiterhin zu unterstützen.

Die richtige Balance finden

Prinz Harry und Meghan wollen demnach versuchen, sowohl im Vereinigten Königreich als auch in Nordamerika zu leben: "Die geografische Ausgewogenheit wird uns in die Lage versetzen, unseren Sohn im Sinne der königlichen Tradition, in die er hineingeboren wurde, zu erziehen – während wir genügend Raum für unsere Familie und unsere Wohltätigkeitsarbeit finden."


