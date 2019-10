View this post on Instagram

#gettyfire Our partners @lacofireairops provided this ‘big picture’ view of the fire this morning. + The winds have picked up and this remains an active, dynamic fire. + For all updates, please continue to visit www.lafd.org/news (follow link in bio) . . #lafd #brushfire #losangeles

A post shared by LAFD (@losangelesfiredepartment) on Oct 28, 2019 at 10:26am PDT