HomeVermischtesHaareschneiden ohne Smalltalk: Friseur in London macht's möglich

Kein Gerede Haareschneiden ohne Smalltalk: Friseur in London macht's möglich

Von Ankea Janßen

Ein Friseur in London bietet Kunden Termine an, bei denen sie nicht reden müssen. Foto: dpa/Daniel KarmannEin Friseur in London bietet Kunden Termine an, bei denen sie nicht reden müssen. Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

London. Wer keine Lust auf Smalltalk beim Haareschneiden hat, muss es einem Friseur in London nicht unfreundlich zu verstehen geben.

Für manche gehört beim Friseurbesuch der Smalltalk über Gott und die Welt dazu. Nicht selten erzählt man sogar Dinge aus dem Privatleben, erzählt von anstehenden Urlauben oder der Familie. Allerdings ist das nicht jedermanns Sache und viele wollen beim Friseur einfach nur ihre Ruhe.

Damit man dies dem Friseur nicht auf unangenehme Art und Weise verständlich zu machen – und etwa unfreundlich nur einsilbig auf Fragen zu antworten – hat ein Friseursalon in London jetzt ein ganz besonderes Angebot eingeführt: "Not Another Salon" bietet Termine an, bei denen garantiert nicht geredet wird. Kunden müssen einfach nur den "silent cut" bestellen.

Über die Art des Haarschnitts wird natürlich gesprochen

View this post on Instagram

The world’s first silent haircut. . . . We’re known for inclusivity and our no judgment policy but now we are taking it one step further by becoming the world’s first salon to officially offer a service when booking to opt out of general chit chat. While so many of us love a chin wag at the hairdressers others just need some time out and that should be ok to ask for. . . . So why is it we feel embarrassed to say we need some quiet time? Why do we feel we need to bury our heads in a book and hope they get the hint? Is it that we are too British to ask? . . . Your stylist will still talk you though your consultation and any hair related information throughout your service, but the rest of the time is yours. All you have to do is ask for a 'silent' cut or colour when booking and no one will judge you for it. In fact, the stylist would probably also love it too! . . . Not Another Salon will always be a loud and hectic environment, full of chatter and laughter. But we feel we can cater to everyone more than ever before. . . . Owner Sophia Hilton says 'in order for us to be a true non judgment company we need to consider all our clients needs. With mental health showing up more than ever now, feeling comfortable to say when you need time out couldn't be more important' . . . You’re welcome love @hiltonsophia X

A post shared by Not Another Salon (@notanothersalon) on Oct 25, 2019 at 4:54am PDT

Natürlich findet ein normales Beratungsgespräch über den gewünschten Haarschnitt statt – doch dabei bleibt es dann auch. Gegenüber der "Cosmopolitan" sagt die Besitzerin des Salons: "Weil wir eine wirklich vorurteilsfreie Firma sind, müssen wir die Bedürfnisse all unserer Kunden berücksichtigen. Bei dem Anstieg psychischer Probleme muss man sich wohl fühlen zu sagen, wenn man eine Auszeit braucht."


0 Kommentare

