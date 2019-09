View this post on Instagram

Today is the #WorldCleanupDay and all the children at Land of Hope have been very busy since morning, cleaning up the local community. Everyday we teach our children about the 3 great ways we can eliminate waste and protect the environment: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. To us, it is important that every child grows up with the knowledge of the implications of improper waste disposal and other acts capable of destroying our planet. Some of you might remember that back in May, our children won the textile Art competition for making furniture out of used car tires and leftover textiles and other wastes. We're so proud to see our children take so much responsibility to protect our planet 🌱🌍 Today, our Director of Child Development, Nsidibe Orok, and our horticulture teacher joined the children together with our Director of social media and communication Ekemini Jacobs and sure, they all had a lot of fun.😍😀 A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. At Land of Hope we know that we only have one home 🌍 Did you join the World Cleanup Day ? 🌱😀

