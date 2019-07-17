View this post on Instagram

The streets of italy in summer have a nostalgic atmosphere. The old architecture, the little cafés and trattorias and the sound of the city makes it a special place. In moments like this, a fine pipe with italian blend tobacco makes it even better and to enjoy the lifestyle together with good friends. Pipe by @vauen_pipes #timeforavauen _________________________________________ Anzeige Shot by @chico_worldwide

A post shared by Johannes Laschet (@joe_laschet) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:03am PDT