Ryan-Gosling-Doppelgänger Laschet fragt seinen Modeblogger-Sohn nach Krawatten-Tipps

Von dpa

Der Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, Armin Laschet (Mitte, CDU), seine Frau Susanne Laschet und Sohn Johannes Laschet waren bei der MediaNight beim Reittunier CHIO zu Gast. Foto: dpa/Henning KaiserDer Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, Armin Laschet (Mitte, CDU), seine Frau Susanne Laschet und Sohn Johannes Laschet waren bei der MediaNight beim Reittunier CHIO zu Gast. Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser

Aachen. Der Ministerpräsident von NRW Armin Laschet vertraut dem modischen Rat seines Sohnes – der ist Modeblogger auf Instagram.

Nordrhein-Westfalens Ministerpräsident Armin Laschet (CDU) lässt sich von seinem Sohn hin und wieder Krawatten-Tipps geben. "Er hat drei Vorschläge gemacht und ich habe eine ausgesucht", sagte Johannes Laschet, der mit seinem Vater am Dienstag zur Media Night des jährlichen, internationalen CHIO-Reitturniers nach Aachen kam. 

Armin Laschet trug eine dunkelblaue Krawatte mit pinkfarbenem Muster. Sein Sohn selbst hatte sich für eine grün gestreifte Variante und eine gelb getönte Sonnenbrille entschieden. 

Model für Herrenmode

Laschet junior ist auf Instagram als Modeblogger aktiv. Dort präsentiert er klassische Herrenmode und hat rund 84.200 Follower. 

Der 30-Jährige wurde auch durch seine Ähnlichkeit mit dem Schauspieler Ryan Gosling bekannt.

Hollywoodstar Ryan Gosling bei der Premiere von "La La Land". Foto: imago images/Joseph Martinez



0 Kommentare

