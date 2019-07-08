View this post on Instagram

The moral of the story is: . If you don’t have the money or don’t wanna spend a lot of money to travel, don’t travel! . Nobody owes these self-entitled #lazybums any money to “support” their trips. . This #begpacker epidemic has been going on for a while now in Asia, especially. . At least offer to sell something in return, not just beg! . #eyesore

