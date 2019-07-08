Meine Nachrichten
Bizarres Phänomen "Begpacking" Neuer Reisetrend verärgert Einheimische in Urlaubsregionen

Von Lorena Dreusicke

Touristen aus dem Westen geraten in Verruf, weil sie in ärmeren Gebieten um Geld für ihre Reiseplanung betteln. Symbolfoto: imago images / Design Pics/Luis MartinezTouristen aus dem Westen geraten in Verruf, weil sie in ärmeren Gebieten um Geld für ihre Reiseplanung betteln. Symbolfoto: imago images / Design Pics/Luis Martinez

Denpasar. An beliebten Reisezielen sitzen Rucksack-Touristen auf der Straße und bitten die meist arme Bevölkerung um Geld – für ihre Reise.

Urlaubsregionen wie Bali und Bangkok profitieren vom Tourismus – zumindest wenn es sich um zahlungskräftige Reisende handelt, die sich eine Unterkunft leisten und im Ort einkaufen. Dabei zieht es auch viele Weltenbummler nach Südostasien, die ohne dickes Budget und nur mit einem Rucksack anreisen. Mittlerweile fluten Bilder das Internet, auf denen einige dieser "Backpacker" am Straßenrand sitzen und die einheimische Bevölkerung um Geld bitten. 

"Begpacking" (von Englisch to beg – betteln) hat sich als Begriff dafür etabliert, dass weiße Privilegierte aus dem reichen Westen in wirtschaftlich schwächere Schwellenländer reisen und sich dort durchschnorren wollen.

Während die Bilder nicht klären können, ob die ausländischen Bettler wahrhaftig pleite sind, oder sich lediglich von anderen die Reise finanzieren lassen wollen, hat sich mancherorts nun die Politik eingeschaltet. Die Behörden auf der indonesischen Insel Bali schicken die "Begpacker" in die jeweiligen Botschaften, zitiert "detik news" einen Immigrationsbeauftragten. 

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I saw these blindfolded travellers asking for money in one of the most transited areas of the shopping district of Kuala Lumpur, and I have strong feelings about it. Travelling is a choice, and not only a choice but a luxurious one. When you choose to travel, to leave your confort zone and explore the world you might feel yourself as an adventurer, and you might be one, you are one among your group of privileged people. If you can actively decide to leave everything behind, take a backpack and wonder the world, it is because you have a social structure that allows you to do it. You do it because most likely your family does not need your work force to be sustained, you do it because even after months or years of travel, you can go back to a safe place were your "struggles" as a backpacker will only be a nice memory of the times when you decided to get out of your confort zone and "live". I have no troubles with the people that decide to travel and perform an art, entertain people, and from that keep travelling, or finding a part time job in different places to keep going, as long as it is legal. When I was living in Oxford I had a licence to perform in the streets and I was registered as a legal busker as a side activity. I have also performed in bars and hostels in exchange of a beer or an extra free night. I have done hardcore backpacking myself, and if it wasn't for the dozens of people that have let me stayed with them or that have helped me in other ways, I wouldn't have been able to live as many experiences. But I have never pretended that people should give me free money to keep travelling, to keep doing what the majority of the people in this planet will never be able to do, not because they don't want to but because they can't. I have always had enough to sustain myself, I plan and save for years for my travels. Continue reading on the next post. ---> #begpacker #backpacker #travelling #qleveryday #BukitBintang #KualaLumpur #Malaysia #Asia

A post shared by Quique León (@elquiqueleon) on May 17, 2018 at 5:57am PDT

In Singapur warnen Anwälte, dass Straßenmusikern ohne schriftliche Erlaubnis ein Bußgeld bis zu 10.000 US-Dollar droht.

View this post on Instagram

#ICYMI - Videos and images of two tourists busking on the MRT have been circulating online. The pair have apparently been spotted performing on trains travelling along the East-West line on at least two occasions, singing while playing guitars in their attempt to ask for donations. 👀 - This practice is known as “begpacking”, where tourists travel the world using funds that they gain from begging for donations from each country’s locals. Unfortunately for these begpackers, they're likely to be contravening the law in Singapore! 😳😳 After all, to busk here, performers require a permit from the National Arts Council in the form of a Busking Card. Buskers who are caught performing without one risk being fined up to ,000! 😤 - Even if such begpackers wanted to obtain a Busking Card, it would probably be tough for them to secure one. 😔 Foreigners may only audition to obtain one if they are currently residing in Singapore via Employment Passes. We also don't think the MRT is one of the approved locations for busking? 🤔 Finally, as a busker, you’re not supposed to actively ask for tips from your audience! 🤧 Guess there’s not much point in asking for donations, if all the money is going to end up being used to pay off a hefty fine. 🤷‍♀️ #SingaporeLegalAdvice

A post shared by SingaporeLegalAdvice.com (@singaporelegaladvice) on May 30, 2019 at 3:58am PDT

In anderen Regionen fühlen sich Einwohner von den westlichen Bettlern zunehmend genervt: In Seoul organisierten sich weiße "Begpacker" sogar in "Gangs", mutmaßt der südkoreanische Journalist Raphael Rashid. Sie bettelten "schamlos" vor einer Suppenküche für Obdachlose und Senioren, schreibt er in einem Tweet. Sie nutzten die Gutmütigkeit älterer Menschen aus, ergänzt er und dokumentiert einige Beispiele.

Auch in Malaysia seien bettelnde Urlauber verbreitet. Eine Twitternutzerin postete ein Video, das zwei Touristen in einem Lokal zeigt – der Mann spielt Akkordeon, die Frau geht mit einem Spendenbeutel herum.

In Indien steht dieser Mann und bittet für Geld für seine Weltreise:

In Taiwan bietet eine Urlauberin Umarmungen gegen eine Spende an:

Die Reaktionen auf die "Begpacker" gehen meist in die selbe Richtung: Wenn sich die jungen Reiselustigen aus dem reichen Westen ihren Trip nicht leisten können, sollen sie zu Hause bleiben, so der Tenor. Viele der Einheimischen lebten unter der Armutsgrenze und bettelten aus wirklicher Not heraus, etwa, weil ihnen Geld für Lebensmittel oder die Schule fehlt – und nicht um sich den Luxus einer Auslandsreise zu gönnen.


