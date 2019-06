View this post on Instagram

Meet Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog pup crowned World's Ugliest Dog! She is the winner of the 2018 ugliest Dog contest. She is 9 years old. Even ugly animals have a place of recognition and celebration in this world. What a world! #bulldog #ugliestdog #bulldogs #bulldogsofinstagram #winner #zsazsa #worldugliestdog #zsazsa #repost

A post shared by Austin Gwatana (@gwatana1) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT