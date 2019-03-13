Vorher: Eine vermüllte Wiese voller Plastiktüten, Dosen und sonstigem Unrat. Nachher: Ein aufgeräumtes Stück Erde, darauf neun prall gefüllte Müllsäcke.
#trashtag-Fotos auf Facebook, Instagram und Twitter
In den vergangenen Tagen breitet sich ein neuer Internet-Trend in den sozialen Medien aus: Unter dem Hashtag #trashtag zeigen Nutzer Vorher- und Nachher-Fotos von besonders vermüllten Orten – und davon, wie sie nach einer angemessenen Aufräumaktion aussehen.
Mehr als 26.000 Beiträge finden sich mittlerweile allein auf Instagram unter dem Hashtag #trashtag.
Die Teilnehmer der Aktion kommen aus der gesamten Welt. Unter anderem aus Indien:
View this post on Instagram
Here we are.. Very small contribution to our environment or nature. We tried to collect some of plastic which was thrown by local people at Laldhori,Junagadh. Which is one of the most beautiful areas of Girnar. As it's our humble duty to keep ENVIRONMENT CLEAN AND GREEN and FREE from PLASTIC waste and other TRASH. So that next generation can enjoy original beauty of GIRNAR. We are challenging to all of you for #trashtag ,in which you have to clean your surrounding area and keep and make it clean. @ourjunagadh @aapdujunagadh #fnmstory #clean #plasticfree #greenandcleanenvironment #junagadh #aapdujunagadh #trashtagchallenge
... aus dem US-Bundesstaat Kalifornien:
View this post on Instagram
We have amazing volunteers! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 We are grateful that you all took the time today to give back to your community and help protect our coast, marine life, and people from plastics and other pollutants! Big thanks to @gwcpeaceandleadership for counting the bottle caps, straws, and balloons! To register for the next cleanup, please go to our website: www.coastalangels.org/cleanups #environmentalist #oceanconservation #thefuture #plasticfree #plasticfreeliving #plasticfreeforthesea #plasticfreeoceans #plastics #plasticworld #plasticsucks #refusesingleuse #plasticbags #loveyourplanet #reducereuserecycle #responsibletravel #responsibletraveller #environmentalfriendly #noplastic #zerowastelife #ecofriendly #coastalangels #huntingtonbeach #socal #orangecounty #california #bolsachica #communityservice #volunteering #volunteerlife #trashtag
... aus Nepal:
... aus Mexiko:
Bitte auf den Link klicken, wenn Inhalt nicht angezeigt wird
... oder aus Washington, D.C.:
Bitte auf den Link klicken, wenn Inhalt nicht angezeigt wird
Urheber des aktuellen Trends soll der eingangs beschriebene Post eines Reddit-Users sein. "Hier ist eine neue #challenge für euch gelangweilte Teenager", schrieb dieser dort und forderte die Leser dazu auf, "die Welt zu einem besseren Ort zu machen".