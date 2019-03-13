View this post on Instagram

Here we are.. Very small contribution to our environment or nature. We tried to collect some of plastic which was thrown by local people at Laldhori,Junagadh. Which is one of the most beautiful areas of Girnar. As it's our humble duty to keep ENVIRONMENT CLEAN AND GREEN and FREE from PLASTIC waste and other TRASH. So that next generation can enjoy original beauty of GIRNAR. We are challenging to all of you for #trashtag ,in which you have to clean your surrounding area and keep and make it clean. @ourjunagadh @aapdujunagadh #fnmstory #clean #plasticfree #greenandcleanenvironment #junagadh #aapdujunagadh #trashtagchallenge

