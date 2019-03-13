Meine Nachrichten
Aufräum-Challenge #trashtag: Wie ein neuer Internet-Trend für Sauberkeit sorgt

Von Christopher Chirvi

Die Bilder von den Müllsammel-Aktionen kommen aus der ganzen Welt. Foto: dpa/Bernd WüstneckDie Bilder von den Müllsammel-Aktionen kommen aus der ganzen Welt. Foto: dpa/Bernd Wüstneck

Hamburg. Unter dem Hashtag #trashtag tauchen in den sozialen Medien zurzeit Bilder aus aller Welt auf, auf denen aufgeräumt wird.

Vorher: Eine vermüllte Wiese voller Plastiktüten, Dosen und sonstigem Unrat. Nachher: Ein aufgeräumtes Stück Erde, darauf neun prall gefüllte Müllsäcke. 

#trashtag-Fotos auf Facebook, Instagram und Twitter

In den vergangenen Tagen breitet sich ein neuer Internet-Trend in den sozialen Medien aus: Unter dem Hashtag #trashtag zeigen Nutzer Vorher- und Nachher-Fotos von besonders vermüllten Orten – und davon, wie sie nach einer angemessenen Aufräumaktion aussehen. 

Mehr als 26.000 Beiträge finden sich mittlerweile allein auf Instagram unter dem Hashtag #trashtag. 

Die Teilnehmer der Aktion kommen aus der gesamten Welt. Unter anderem aus Indien: 

... aus dem US-Bundesstaat Kalifornien: 

View this post on Instagram

We have amazing volunteers! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 We are grateful that you all took the time today to give back to your community and help protect our coast, marine life, and people from plastics and other pollutants! Big thanks to @gwcpeaceandleadership for counting the bottle caps, straws, and balloons! To register for the next cleanup, please go to our website: www.coastalangels.org/cleanups #environmentalist #oceanconservation #thefuture #plasticfree #plasticfreeliving #plasticfreeforthesea #plasticfreeoceans #plastics #plasticworld #plasticsucks #refusesingleuse #plasticbags #loveyourplanet #reducereuserecycle #responsibletravel #responsibletraveller #environmentalfriendly #noplastic #zerowastelife #ecofriendly #coastalangels #huntingtonbeach #socal #orangecounty #california #bolsachica #communityservice #volunteering #volunteerlife #trashtag

A post shared by Coastal Angels (@coastalangels) on Mar 9, 2019 at 1:13pm PST

... aus Nepal: 

... aus Mexiko: 

... oder aus Washington, D.C.:

Urheber des aktuellen Trends soll der eingangs beschriebene Post eines Reddit-Users sein. "Hier ist eine neue #challenge für euch gelangweilte Teenager", schrieb dieser dort und forderte die Leser dazu auf, "die Welt zu einem besseren Ort zu machen".


