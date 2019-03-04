Wenn Talitha Girnus ein Foto von ihrem kleinen Igel auf Instagram postete, dann stand ihr Handy nicht mehr still. Hunderttausende likten und kommentierten die niedlichen Fotos von Mr. Pokee, der häufig auf dem Rücken liegend – mit ausgespreizten Füßchen – in die Kamera "grinste". Mehr als 1,3 Millionen Fans folgen dem stachligen Tier mittlerweile – wovon manche Influencer nur träumen können.
Doch am 3. März musste Talitha Girnus eine traurige Nachricht verkünden: Mr. Pokee starb nach einer schweren Zahn-OP im Alter von drei Jahren.
This is probably the hardest thing I ever had to do. Pokee was diagnosed with bacteria after his dental surgery. He had been active and doing okay and they weren’t able to find out what exact bacteria he had until 3 days ago. The vet gave him antibiotics to treat them, but all of a sudden Pokee was feeling much worse. I took him to an emergency clinic at 1 am, because he wasn’t able to properly move anymore along with other symptoms that scared me to pieces. They weren’t able to find out what was wrong with him. So yesterday morning I took him to his vet and it turns out he had a blood infection which was caused by another different kind of bacteria. This bacteria was able to multiply while the other kind died and released some toxins. The vet did everything he could, I did everything that was possible and Pokee fought the entire day and night 😔💔 . Our dear community, I want you all to know that you guys have given us so much strength yesterday with all your lovely messages. We have all united our strength and love to help Pokee fight until the very end. We gave him the power to do what was best for him and take this decision. Saying goodbye must have been so hard for him, because he was such a little warrior. But in the end, all that matters is that he is no longer in pain and able to rest in peace. He fell asleep and looked so peaceful and thankful this morning ❤️ . My dear Pokee, I love you with all of my heart, unconditionally and always. You’re forever in my heart, always remembered as the sweet little angel that you are. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the happy moments you’ve given me and for being here for me when I needed you the most. One part of me died with you, the other one will keep you in my heart for eternity ♾ . Let’s remember Pokee the way he would’ve wanted us to remember him: As the sweet little fellow he was. Let’s go out there today and celebrate him, let’s laugh, spend time with our loved ones and make him smile this time. Rest in peace, little angel 🦔🥰
"Das ist wahrscheinlich die härteste Sache, die ich je tun musste", schreibt Talitha Girnus und teilt Mr. Pokees Fangemeinde mit, wie es zum Tod des kleinen Internetstars kam.
Ein Tierarzt hatte dem Weißbauchigel noch ein Antibiotika verschrieben, doch es ging ihm immer schlechter. Mitten in der Nacht fuhr Talitha Girnus in eine Notarztklinik, doch letztendlich konnte nur noch eine Blutvergiftung festgestellt werden. Obwohl der Tierarzt alles versuchte, konnte er Mr. Pokee nicht mehr helfen. "Auf Wiedersehen zu sagen, muss so schwer für ihn gewesen sein, weil er so ein Kämpfer war. Aber am Ende zählt nur, dass er nicht länger Schmerzen erleiden muss und in Frieden ruhen kann." Als er eingeschlafen sei, habe er ganz friedlich ausgesehen, so Talitha Girnus.
“Do you remember where we first met?“ 🧡 *Advert . The @kaptenandson team recently asked me how Pokee and I first met. I told them the whole story and because they liked it so much, I thought I should be telling it to you guys as well 🙋🏼♀️🦔 . So, let me tell you the whole story from the very beginning. When I was younger I always wanted a pet of my very own. I mean, my family had cats and dogs, but I always knew that as soon as I moved out, I would have my very own pet 🥰 . One day a friend sent me a GIF of a hedgehog that was getting belly rubs and slowly stretched out it’s little arms and legs. At that very moment I knew that I wanted a hedgehog as a pet. But I didn't know that you can keep hedgehogs as pets, because European wild hedgehogs are protected by nature and can't be kept as pets. So, I started researching on the same day and found a breeder for African Pygmy hedgehogs very close to me. I opened the page and Pokee’s little face popped up. The description said, "especially trusting" and at that moment I knew exactly that i would do everything to keep this little hedgehog. I did research all night and gathered info on what I needed to make this possible. When everything was set, I went on my way to the breeder 🦔😍 . Do you know that feeling when the world stands still for a few seconds? That's how it was when I first held pokee in my hands. He was very calm and lay flat on my hand as if he wanted to tell me that he belonged right there 🌎🤲🏼 #lovestory #dreamteam #bekapten #kaptenandson
Egal wo die junge Wiesbadenerin unterwegs war: Mr. Pokee war immer mit dabei. Häufig zog sie ihrem Igel kleine Söckchen an, drapierte eine Mütze auf seinem Kopf oder setzte ihn in eine Tasse. Für ihre Inszenierungen wurde die Besitzerin allerdings auch immer wieder von Tierschützern kritisiert.
Auf Instagram bittet Talitha Girnus die Follower, Mr. Pokee als das zu erinnern, was er war: "Ein süßer, kleiner Gefährte. Ruhe in Frieden, kleiner Enge.!" Die junge Studentin aus Wiesbaden bedankt sich nochmal bei ihrem kleinen Freund, der immer für sie dagewesen sei. "Ich danke dir aus ganzem Herzen für all die glücklichen Momente, die du mir gegeben hast."