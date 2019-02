View this post on Instagram

Very proud of team Wolfgat for making Top 30 in the Eat Out Mercedes-Benz restaurant award nominations! Thank you Rochelle, SheEarl, Emily, Alicia, Emmerson, Roelie (also Vittorio, Milan and Ryan). @eatoutguide #eatoutawards #Wolfgat #Paternoster. 📷 @jacdevilliers

A post shared by Kobus van der Merwe (@kobusvdmerwe) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:54pm PST