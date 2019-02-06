Auf seiner Instagram-Seite präsentiert der Künstler seine Schöpfungen – sie zeigen bekannte Musiker, Schauspieler und sonstige Stars und Sternchen bei einer hypothetischen Begegnung. Seine Photoshop-Fähigkeiten haben dabei mitunter ansehnliche Werke hervorgebracht. Eine Auswahl:
Jennifer Aniston:
View this post on Instagram
#jenniferaniston #thenandnow #toenennu #mix #mashup #rachel #rachelgreen #friends #tvshow #tv #series #tvseries #friendstvseries #friendstvshow #tb #throwback #art #instaart #fun #instadaily #instafun #creative #picoftheday #photoshop #photooftheday @friends @friendscaptures @jenniferanistononline @jenniferanistonmedia @jennifer.aniston___ @friendsseries @friendss.__ @behindthef.r.i.e.n.d.s
Elton John:
Cher:
Bruce Springsteen:
View this post on Instagram
#regram The Boss together with Bruce @springsteen #thenandnow #tb #throwback #history #flashback #mashup #mix #brucespringsteen #bruce #springsteen #brucespringsteenandtheestreetband #theboss #brucetheboss #rockstar #singer #artist #genius #hero #instagood #instamusic #instadaily #photooftheday #picoftheday #brucespringsteenfans #springsteenonbroadway @bruceistheboss @brucespringsteenfans @bruce_springsteen_fan @rollingstone @blogness_brucespringsteen @bruce_memesteen @the_ties_that_bind @rollingstone @stereogum @officialrumbledoll @jessicaspringsteen
Justin Timberlake:
View this post on Instagram
TONIGHT! #justintimberlake #thenandnow #manofthewoods #manofthewoodstour #throwback #amsterdam #ziggodome #photooftheday #dancedancedance 🕺🕺#instagood #instamusic #singer #dancer #toenennu #mix #mashup #jt #manofthewoodstour #nsync #photoshop #art #fanart #instaart @justintimberlake @ziggodome
Christina Applegate:
David Bowie:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday ⭐️ David Bowie. 💫 #starman . . #hero #neverforget #star #starinheaven #singer #birthday #ziggystardust #artist #art #instaart #inlovingmemory #love #respect #mashup #instgood #picoftheday #instacreative #instaartist #photoshop #bowie #ripdavidbowie #ripbowie @rollingstone
Elvis Presley:
View this post on Instagram
Elvis jarig vandaag. 🕺 Happy Birthday King 👑 💫 . . . #elvispresley #elvis #king #kingofrocknroll #kingofrockandroll #thankyouthankyou #thankyouverymuch #artist #music #history #time #travel #music #hero #dance #music #instamusic #elvisart #instaart #instaartist #photoshop #photooftheday #fanart #elvisfans #ripelvis #instagood #instadaily #mashup #mix @elvis @elvispresleyfacts @visitgraceland