Meine Nachrichten
LokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrNewsletterePaper
ZurückStartseite - ÜbersichtLokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrNewsletterePaper
ZurückLokales - ÜbersichtWetterTraueranzeigenGlückwunschanzeigenRegionale WirtschaftBlaulichtOsnabrückGeorgsmarienhütteBad IburgHagenWallenhorstLotteBelmBad LaerBad RothenfeldeBissendorfDissenGlandorfHasbergenHilterWesterkappelnVfL Osnabrück
ZurückDeutschland & Welt - ÜbersichtPolitikWirtschaftNiedersachsenGut zu wissenDigitale WeltMedienVermischtesNordrhein-WestfalenKulturkfzweltBildergalerien
ZurückSport - ÜbersichtRegionalsportVfL OsnabrückSportfreunde LotteSV MeppenArtland DragonsFußballFuPa.net - AmateurfußballBasketballFormel 1HandballNFL - Football
ZurückFußball - ÜbersichtVfL OsnabrückSF LotteSV Meppen3. LigaBundesligaAmateurfußballMuras-KolumneTippspiel
ZurückVfL Osnabrück - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKaderVfL AppVfL-Newsletter
ZurückSF Lotte - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKader
ZurückSV Meppen - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKaderSVM-AppSVM-Newsletter
ZurückArtland DragonsGirolive PanthersOTB Titans
ZurückArtland Dragons - ÜbersichtSpielplan & Tabelle
ZurückRegionalsport - ÜbersichtGirolive PanthersOTB TitansRegionalsport OS-Newsletter
ZurückTeam
ZurückAnzeigen - ÜbersichtwohnweltjobweltkfzweltTraueranzeigenWolke 7osmarktFamilienanzeigenKontaktAnzeige aufgeben
ZurückZeitungsabo - ÜbersichtZeitungsaboStudenten-AboNachwuchs-AboGeschenk-AboPaten-ProjekteAbo verwaltenAGBDatenschutzerklärung
ZurückAbo verwalten - ÜbersichtAdresse ändern
ZurückKontakt - ÜbersichtTelefonlisteKontakt zur RedaktionGeschäftsstellen
ZurückBad Iburg - ÜbersichtLandesgartenschau 2018
ZurückBad Laer - Übersicht
ZurückBad Rothenfelde - ÜbersichtCarpesol
ZurückBelm - Übersicht
ZurückBissendorf - Übersicht
ZurückDissen - ÜbersichtHomann
ZurückGeorgsmarienhütte - ÜbersichtHütte rockt
ZurückGlandorf - Übersicht
ZurückHagen - ÜbersichtHorses and Dreams
ZurückHasbergen - Übersicht
ZurückHilter - ÜbersichtBorgloher Bergrennen
ZurückLotte - ÜbersichtSportfreunde Lotte
ZurückNeue GeschäfteNeumarktZooCampusVeranstaltungenFahrradsicherheitKlinikum OsnabrückJohannisstraßeImmobilien
Zurück
ZurückMichael Schumacher
ZurückWir für Buschi
Zurück220 Jahre Meyer WerftMasterplan Ems
ZurückSpielpläne
ZurückMedien - ÜbersichtTV-KrimiSerientäterDschungelcampTV-Programm im ÜberblickBauer sucht FrauBachelorSchwiegertochter gesuchtThe Voice of GermanyEurovision Song Contest
ZurückKultur regionalLiteraturKinoKunst
ZurückTatort
Zurück
ZurückSchwangerschaftBabyWonneproppenKita-AbcEinschulungSpruchreifKitaVater, Mutter, Kind: eine Elternkolumne
ZurückKunsthalle OsnabrückArchitektur in OsnabrückStadtteilkultur Osnabrück
ZurückPolitik - ÜbersichtMeinung
ZurückWirtschaft - ÜbersichtRegionale WirtschaftVolkswagenE-Mobilität
ZurückCoppenrath & WieseValmetKMERegionale Wirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückNiedersachsen - ÜbersichtLandespolitikSicher lebenLandwirtschaftBistum OsnabrückOstfriesland
ZurückNordrhein-Westfalen - ÜbersichtFMOStemweder Open Air
ZurückGut zu wissen - ÜbersichtFamilieDigitale WeltSpielekennerSudoku & Str8tsQuerbeet GartenserieRenteGesundheitTierwelten
ZurückVermischtes - ÜbersichtBildergalerienWölfe
ZurückCebitFacebookFoodblogs
ZurückWesterkappeln - Übersicht
ZurückWallenhorst - Übersicht
ZurückMehr - ÜbersichtNotdiensteNewsletterKontaktAppsHoroskopeDatenschutzerklärungHilfeAllgemeine NutzungsbedingungenLeserbeiträgeWhatsappSocial Media
ZurückWetter - ÜbersichtRegenradar
ZurückHandball - ÜbersichtHandball-WM 2019
ZurückDatenschutzerklärung - Übersicht
ZurückHilfe - ÜbersichtFragen zu noz.deNetiquetteAllgemeine GeschäftsbedingungenDatenschutzLeserbeiträgeLeserfotosZulassen von "Cookies"
ZurückFamilienanzeigen - ÜbersichtAnzeige aufgeben
ZurückDigitale Produkte - ÜbersichtDigitalPremiumDigitalBasisFAQPrintAGB
ZurückSicher leben - ÜbersichtKriminalitätsprävention
ZurückFAQ - ÜbersichtDigitalBasisDigitalPremiumePaperTablet-App „noz Premium“
ZurückePaper - Übersicht
ZurückSudoku & Str8ts - Übersicht
ZurückNewsletter - Übersicht
Zurückkfzwelt - ÜbersichtAnzeige aufgebenFahrzeugsucheAutomagazineMobilitätHändlerlogin
ZurückQuerbeet Gartenserie - ÜbersichtGartenblogsGarten-Newsletter
ZurückLeserbeiträge - ÜbersichtHilfeWie erstelle ich einen LeserbeitragWie erstelle ich eine Lesergalerie
ZurückLieblingsrezepte - ÜbersichtRund um die Welt - Teilnahmeformular
ZurückGesundheit - Übersicht
ZurückTierwelten - ÜbersichtWir suchen ein Zuhause
ZurückUrlaubsservice - ÜbersichtReisenachsendungAbo umleitenZeitung spendenZeitung aufbewahrenBefristete LieferunterbrechungBefristetes ePaper
ZurückSpielplan - ÜbersichtDie EM in der Region Osnabrück
ZurückNewsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterDigitale-Welt-NewsletterRegionale-Wirtschaft-NewsletterSV-Meppen-NewsletterVfL-Newsletter
ZurückBundestagswahl in und um Osnabrück - ÜbersichtPopulismus-SeriePopulismus-Serie
ZurückUmfragewerte - ÜbersichtBundestagswahlBundestagswahl in und um OsnabrückPopulismus-Serie
Zurück3. Liga - ÜbersichtSpielplanVfL OsnabrückSV MeppenSF Lotte
ZurückDigitale-Welt-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterRegionale Wirtschafts-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterVfL-NewsletterSVM-Newsletter
ZurückRegionale-Wirtschaft-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterVfL-NewsletterSVM-Newsletter
ZurückSV-Meppen-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterRegionale Wirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückGarten-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterRegionale Wirtschafts-NewsletterSVM-NewsletterVfL-Newsletter
ZurückVfL-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterRegionale Wirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückCebitDigitale-Welt-Newsletter
Zurückkfzwelt.tv - Übersichtkfzwelt-Newsletter
ZurückWM-Datencenter - ÜbersichtWM-PortalDeutsches TeamWM-SpielplanTippspielLiveticker
ZurückDeutsches Team - ÜbersichtWM-PortalWM-SpielplanDatencenterTippspielLiveticker
ZurückWM-Spielplan - ÜbersichtWM-PortalDeutsches TeamDatencenterTippspielLiveticker
ZurückWM-Liveticker - ÜbersichtWM-PortalWM-SpielplanDeutsches TeamDatencenter
ZurückDigitale Produkte_HIDDEN_DESKTOPDie gedruckte Zeitung_HIDDEN_DESKTOPAbo-ÜbersichtUrlaubsserviceAbo verwaltenOS/EL-CardMeine nozFAQPreislisteLob & Kritik

Erfolgreicher Instagram-Kanal Was wäre, wenn Stars ihr jüngeres Ich treffen würden?

Von Jakob Koch

Schließen

Meine Nachrichten

Um das Thema Vermischtes Ihren Nachrichten hinzuzufügen, müssen Sie sich anmelden oder registrieren.

oder

Kostenlos registrieren
Auch der "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Elvis Presley wurde von Künstler Ard Gelinck mit einem Werk bedacht (siehe unten). Foto: AP/dpa/AnonymousAuch der "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Elvis Presley wurde von Künstler Ard Gelinck mit einem Werk bedacht (siehe unten). Foto: AP/dpa/Anonymous

Amsterdam. Was würden Sie tun, wenn Sie die Möglichkeit hätten, Ihr junges Ich zu treffen? Digitalkünstler Ard Gelinck aus den Niederlanden hat sich diesem Szenario angenommen – für die Stars und Sternchen.

Auf seiner Instagram-Seite präsentiert der Künstler seine Schöpfungen – sie zeigen bekannte Musiker, Schauspieler und sonstige Stars und Sternchen bei einer hypothetischen Begegnung. Seine Photoshop-Fähigkeiten haben dabei mitunter ansehnliche Werke hervorgebracht. Eine Auswahl:

Jennifer Aniston:

Elton John: 

Cher: 

Bruce Springsteen:

Justin Timberlake:

Christina Applegate:

David Bowie:

Elvis Presley:

Tina Turner:

Rob Lowe:

Phil Collins:



Kommentar schreiben!
Zur Startseite

0 Kommentare

Service
AboDigitalaboAppsShopnoz Reisen
Anzeigenjobweltwohnweltkfzweltos/elmarkt
TrauerGrußanzeigenFinanzen
WetterHoroskopeNotdienste
VeranstaltungenTicketshopNewsletterRSS
FacebookTwitterInstagram
Weitere Angebote, Produkte und Unternehmen der noz MEDIEN
Unternehmen
Produkte
Karriere
Engagement

Allgemeine Geschäftsbedingungen | Kundeninformationen | Datenschutzerklärung | Impressum | Kontakt | Mediadaten | Onlinewerbung

KontaktDatenschutzerklärungImpressum
nach oben