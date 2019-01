Anzeige Anzeige

View this post on Instagram

So, now officially...even though all of you guessed right already. We are two (soon to be 3) very happy pumpkins!! Niklas is still trying to compete with my belly...but I think I‘m winning😜. Thank you all for your lovely wishes!!❤️❤️❤️ We are really feeling the love! 📷 by @patricebrylla

A post shared by eva padberg (@thepberg) on Sep 16, 2018 at 6:08am PDT