Milbenkase or Spinnenkase (spider cheese) is a rather interesting artifact from the Saxony-Anhalt state in Germany. It is exclusively made there and no where else. Milbenkase or mite cheese is basically Quark (soft sour cheese spread) mixed with caraway seeds and salt, balled up and left in a box with rye flour and cheese mites for up to 3 months. The result of which causes the cheese rind to turn reddish brown. The mites nibble away on the rind of the cheese while the digestive juices from the mites cause the cheese to break down and ferment. After the three month mark the cheese is removed and can be eaten. The rye flour is put into the box so the mites do not consume all of the cheese and instead only nibble away at the rind. This is an ancient recipe dating back to the Middle Ages but, has recently been resurrected after almost being forgotten. The flavor profile of Milbenkase is tangy and bitter after taste. While this cheese is not for the faint of heart, it does have its place and is a delicacy among the locals. Eating Milbenkase with pumpernickel breads, grilled onions and sausages. A good Gewurtztraminer will go well with this robust treasure and some of the other dessert wines. Hard to find outside of the area of production.

