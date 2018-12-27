Meine Nachrichtenneu
Gefährliche Reise durchs Eis Colin O'Brady überquert als erster Mensch die Antarktis

Von dpa

Colin O'Brady überquerte die Antarktis auf Skiern. Foto: Colin O'Brady/AP/dpaColin O'Brady überquerte die Antarktis auf Skiern. Foto: Colin O'Brady/AP/dpa

Washington. Auf Skiern und mit seinem Gepäck auf einem Schlitten hat der US-Amerikaner Colin O'Brady als erster Mensch die Antarktis überquert. Seine gefährliche Reise durch das Eis dokumentierte er auf Instagram.

Als erster Mensch hat ein Amerikaner die Antarktis alleine und ohne Hilfe überquert. Am Mittwoch erreichte der 33-jährige Colin O'Brady nach eigenen Angaben sein Ziel am Ross-Schelfeis. Auf Skiern hatte er binnen 54 Tagen rund 1500 Kilometer durch klirrende Kälte hinter sich gebracht. Sein Gepäck hatte O'Brady auf einem Schlitten hinter sich hergezogen.

Reise-Dokumentation auf Instagram

"Ich hab es geschafft!", schrieb er nun auf Instagram. "Als ich meinen Schlitten über diese unsichtbare Linie zog, erreichte ich mein Ziel: der erste Mensch in der Geschichte zu werden, der den Kontinent der Antarktika von Küste zu Küste durchquert, allein, ohne Unterstützung und ohne Hilfe." O'Brady hatte die gesamten Reise auf Instagram dokumentiert.

View this post on Instagram

Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible

A post shared by Colin O'Brady (@colinobrady) on Dec 26, 2018 at 12:55pm PST

Zeitgleich hatte auch der Brite Louis Rudd versucht, als erster Mensch den eiskalten Kontinent alleine zu überqueren. 2016 hatte der britische Abenteurer Henry Worsley diesen Versuch nicht überlebt. Der 55-jährige hatte nur 48 Kilometer vor dem Ziel aufgeben und um Hilfe rufen müssen. Wenig später starb er in einer Klinik.


