Osnabrück. Für Ski-Freestyler Gus Kenworthy reichte es bei den Olympischen Winterspielen in Pyeongchang zwar nicht für eine Medaille, dafür sorgte der US-Sportler für die vielleicht schönste Aktion in Südkorea. Kenworthy ist nicht nur erfolgreicher Wintersportler, sondern hat auch ein Herz für Tiere – der 27-Jährige rettete 90 Hunde vor dem Tod.

„Im ganzen Land gibt es 2,5 Millionen Hunde, die unter den katastrophalsten Bedingungen [...], als Delikatesse aufgezogen werden“, postete Kenworthy auf seinem Instagram-Profil. In Korea werden regelmäßig Hunde in Farmen zur Verarbeitung in Hundefleisch aufgezogen. Die Tiere leben unter unwürdigen Umständen, sind unterernährt und erleben eine qualvolle Hinrichtung, wie Kenworthy beschreibt. In Westeuropa unvorstellbar, in Korea Normalität. Der Ski-Sportler startete daraufhin eine Rettungsaktion, die 90 Hunde vor dem Kochtopf rettet.

In einem Instagram-Post stellt Kenworthy klar, dass er den Menschen in Korea keine „westlichen Ideale auferlegen“ wolle, „aber die Art und Weise, wie diese Tiere behandelt werden ist völlig inhuman. [...] Die Hunde werden auf quälende Art und Weise getötet.“ Die Rettungsaktion von Kenworthy und seinem Lebenspartner Matthew Wilkas ging voll auf. Sie überredeten den Besitzer, seine Farm aufzugeben und die Hunde freizulassen. Kenworthy lässt die insgesamt 90 Vierbeiner nach USA und Kanada bringen, ehe sie zur Adoption freigegeben werden und ein neues Leben beginnen können.

Eine Hündin hat es dem Wintersportler besonders angetan, wie er im Netz verrät. Beemo, so nennt Kenworthy die Hündin, werde nach den erforderlichen Impfungen in die USA fliegen und zukünftig bei ihm wohnen. Eine wahre Rettungsaktion, fernab des Kampfs um die Medaillen.

Gus Kenworthy outet sich

Die Rettungsaktion der Hunde war nicht nur die einzig nennenswerte Aktion des US-Boys. Vor wenigen Tage küsste Kenworthy seinen Partner Matthew Wilkas vor öffentlicher Kamera in Pyeongchang und machte seine Liebe öffentlich. „Das zu machen, ihm einen Kuss zu geben, diese Liebe der Welt gezeigt zu haben, ist unglaublich“, sagt Gus, „Es ist der einzige Weg, Vorurteile einzustampfen, Mauern einzureißen, die Homophobie zu bekämpfen.“ Ein Kuss mehr als nur ein Liebesbeweis – eine Botschaft an die Welt.