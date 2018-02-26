„Im ganzen Land gibt es 2,5 Millionen Hunde, die unter den katastrophalsten Bedingungen [...], als Delikatesse aufgezogen werden“, postete Kenworthy auf seinem Instagram-Profil. In Korea werden regelmäßig Hunde in Farmen zur Verarbeitung in Hundefleisch aufgezogen. Die Tiere leben unter unwürdigen Umständen, sind unterernährt und erleben eine qualvolle Hinrichtung, wie Kenworthy beschreibt. In Westeuropa unvorstellbar, in Korea Normalität. Der Ski-Sportler startete daraufhin eine Rettungsaktion, die 90 Hunde vor dem Kochtopf rettet.
In einem Instagram-Post stellt Kenworthy klar, dass er den Menschen in Korea keine „westlichen Ideale auferlegen“ wolle, „aber die Art und Weise, wie diese Tiere behandelt werden ist völlig inhuman. [...] Die Hunde werden auf quälende Art und Weise getötet.“ Die Rettungsaktion von Kenworthy und seinem Lebenspartner Matthew Wilkas ging voll auf. Sie überredeten den Besitzer, seine Farm aufzugeben und die Hunde freizulassen. Kenworthy lässt die insgesamt 90 Vierbeiner nach USA und Kanada bringen, ehe sie zur Adoption freigegeben werden und ein neues Leben beginnen können.
This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️
Eine Hündin hat es dem Wintersportler besonders angetan, wie er im Netz verrät. Beemo, so nennt Kenworthy die Hündin, werde nach den erforderlichen Impfungen in die USA fliegen und zukünftig bei ihm wohnen. Eine wahre Rettungsaktion, fernab des Kampfs um die Medaillen.
Gus Kenworthy outet sich
Die Rettungsaktion der Hunde war nicht nur die einzig nennenswerte Aktion des US-Boys. Vor wenigen Tage küsste Kenworthy seinen Partner Matthew Wilkas vor öffentlicher Kamera in Pyeongchang und machte seine Liebe öffentlich. „Das zu machen, ihm einen Kuss zu geben, diese Liebe der Welt gezeigt zu haben, ist unglaublich“, sagt Gus, „Es ist der einzige Weg, Vorurteile einzustampfen, Mauern einzureißen, die Homophobie zu bekämpfen.“ Ein Kuss mehr als nur ein Liebesbeweis – eine Botschaft an die Welt.