They entered a random farm. It could have been any farm. Why? Because it's the same thing everywhere! 😩 . If you say there's nothing to hide, let the media go inside! . SOUND ON! Video by @mythical.mia . #meatthevictimsnl #meatthevictims #boxtel #netherlands #farm #animalactivism #animalrights #animals #animalliberation #mtvnl #stopthismadness

A post shared by Jennifer (@jenn.ethics) on May 13, 2019 at 8:30am PDT