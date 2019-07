View this post on Instagram

🎉Congratulations to Ursula von der Leyen who has been elected as the new president of the @europeancommission with 383 votes! 🗳🇪🇺 . 🗣 "I thank you for the trust you've placed in me. The trust you've placed in me is confidence in Europe, confidence in a united and a strong Europe," @ursulavonderleyen. . Von der Leyen will be the first woman to hold the position and is set to take office later this year for a five-year term. Read more about the next steps here 👉 http://epinsta.eu/NewECPresident (link in bio)

A post shared by European Parliament (@europeanparliament) on Jul 16, 2019 at 11:40am PDT