View this post on Instagram

HAPPENING NOW: 120+ activists occupying a pig facility in the Netherlands. Police and some media are on site. Over 100 other activists are standing outside in solidarity. We will wait till the media comes into the facility and cover what the atrocities happening here. #meatthevictimsNL #meatthevictims #mtvnl #foodporn @vicenews @plantbasednews @ladbible

A post shared by . . . (@katxanastasia) on May 13, 2019 at 5:51am PDT