HomeKulturChronist der "Swinging Sixties": Fotograf Terry O'Neill gestorben

Im Alter von 81 Jahren Chronist der "Swinging Sixties": Fotograf Terry O'Neill gestorben

Von dpa, lod

Starfotograf Terry O'Neill ist tot. Foto: photocritical/Shutterstock.comStarfotograf Terry O'Neill ist tot. Foto: photocritical/Shutterstock.com

London. Seine Fotos von den Beatles, Rolling Stones, Brigitte Bardot oder Sean Connery machten ihn berühmt: Nun ist der britische Fotograf O'Neill im Alter von 81 Jahren gestorben.

Er wurde mit Aufnahmen der Beatles oder der Rolling Stones aus den 1960er-Jahren berühmt: Im Alter von 81 Jahren ist der britische Fotograf Terry O'Neill am Samstag nach langer Krankheit gestorben. Dies teilte seine Agentur Iconic Images am Sonntag mit. "Als eine der größten Fotografie-Ikonen der letzten 60 Jahre werden seine legendären Bilder für immer in unseren Erinnerungen, aber auch in unseren Herzen und Köpfen präsent bleiben", hieß es in der Mitteilung.

Bewegte sich in der Welt der Berühmtheiten

In den 60er-Jahren galt O'Neill als Chronist der "Swinging Sixties" in London, wo er sich in der Welt von Musikern, Models und anderen Berühmtheiten bewegte. Er porträtierte Schauspieler wie Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor und Brigitte Bardot und machte berühmte Aufnahmen von Frank Sinatra. Später arbeitete er mit Musikern wie Elton John, David Bowie und Amy Winehouse zusammen. 

Einige Ehejaare mit Schauspielerin Faye Dunaway

O'Neill war einige Jahre mit der Schauspielerin Faye Dunaway verheiratet. Eines seiner berühmtesten Fotos zeigt sie am Morgen nach ihrem Oscar-Gewinn für "Network" 1977 am Pool sitzend. 

Seine Werke seien heute in zahlreichen Museen und Galerien weltweit zu sehen, hieß es in dem Nachruf. 2019 wurde O'Neill 'mit dem Orden "Commander of the British Empire" für Verdienste um die Fotografie ausgezeichnet.


0 Kommentare

