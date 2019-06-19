Meine Nachrichten
LokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrNewsletterePaper
ZurückStartseite - ÜbersichtLokalesDeutschland & WeltSportAnzeigenAboMehrNewsletterePaper
ZurückDeutschland & Welt - ÜbersichtPolitikWirtschaftNiedersachsenGut zu wissenDigitale WeltMedienVermischtesNordrhein-WestfalenKulturkfzweltBildergalerien
ZurückSport - ÜbersichtVfL OsnabrückSportfreunde LotteArtland DragonsHSG Nordhorn-LingenSV MeppenGirolive PanthersRegionalsportEL-Sport
ZurückVfL Osnabrück - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKaderVfL AppVfL-Newsletter
ZurückSF Lotte - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKader
ZurückSV Meppen - ÜbersichtTickerSpielplan & TabelleKaderSVM-AppSVM-Newsletter
ZurückArtland Dragons - ÜbersichtSpielplan & Tabelle
ZurückRegionalsport - ÜbersichtGirolive PanthersOTB Titans
ZurückEL-Sport - ÜbersichtHSG Nordhorn-Lingen
Zurück
ZurückAnzeigen - ÜbersichtwohnweltjobweltkfzweltTraueranzeigenWolke 7osmarktFamilienanzeigenKontaktAnzeige aufgeben
ZurückZeitungsabo - ÜbersichtZeitungsaboStudenten-AboNachwuchs-AboGeschenk-AboPaten-ProjekteAbo verwaltenAGBDatenschutzerklärung
ZurückAbo verwalten - ÜbersichtAdresse ändern
ZurückKontakt - ÜbersichtTelefonlisteKontakt zur RedaktionGeschäftsstellen
ZurückBad Iburg - ÜbersichtLandesgartenschau 2018
ZurückBad Laer - Übersicht
ZurückBad Rothenfelde - ÜbersichtCarpesol
ZurückBelm - Übersicht
ZurückBissendorf - Übersicht
ZurückDissen - ÜbersichtHomann
ZurückGeorgsmarienhütte - ÜbersichtBürgermeisterwahl in Georgsmarienhütte 2019Hütte rockt
ZurückGlandorf - Übersicht
ZurückHagen - ÜbersichtHorses and Dreams
ZurückHasbergen - Übersicht
ZurückHilter - ÜbersichtBorgloher Bergrennen
ZurückLotte - ÜbersichtSportfreunde Lotte
ZurückNeumarktZooNeue GeschäfteBürgerentscheid 2019CampusVeranstaltungenFahrradsicherheitKlinikum OsnabrückJohannisstraßeImmobilien
Zurück
ZurückWir für Buschi
Zurück220 Jahre Meyer WerftMasterplan Ems
Zurück
ZurückMedien - ÜbersichtTV-KrimiSerientäterDschungelcampTV-Programm im ÜberblickBauer sucht FrauBachelorSchwiegertochter gesuchtThe Voice of GermanyEurovision Song Contest
ZurückKultur regionalLiteraturKinoKunst
ZurückTatort
Zurück
ZurückSchwangerschaftBabyWonneproppenKita-AbcEinschulungSpruchreifKitaVater, Mutter, Kind: eine Elternkolumne
ZurückKunsthalle OsnabrückArchitektur in OsnabrückStadtteilkultur Osnabrück
ZurückPolitik - ÜbersichtMeinungEuropawahl
ZurückWirtschaft - ÜbersichtRegionale WirtschaftVolkswagenE-Mobilität
ZurückCoppenrath & WieseValmetKMERegionale Wirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückNiedersachsen - ÜbersichtLandespolitikSicher lebenLandwirtschaftBistum OsnabrückOstfriesland
ZurückNordrhein-Westfalen - ÜbersichtStemweder Open Air
ZurückGut zu wissen - ÜbersichtFamilieDigitale WeltSpielekennerSudoku & Str8tsQuerbeet GartenserieRenteGesundheitTierwelten
ZurückVermischtes - ÜbersichtBildergalerienWölfe
ZurückCebitFacebookFoodblogs
ZurückWesterkappeln - Übersicht
ZurückWallenhorst - Übersicht
ZurückMehr - ÜbersichtNotdiensteNewsletterKontaktAppsHoroskopeDatenschutzerklärungHilfeAllgemeine NutzungsbedingungenLeserbeiträgeWhatsappSocial Media
ZurückWetter - ÜbersichtRegenradar
ZurückDatenschutzerklärung - Übersicht
ZurückHilfe - ÜbersichtFragen zu noz.deNetiquetteAllgemeine GeschäftsbedingungenDatenschutzLeserbeiträgeLeserfotosZulassen von "Cookies"
ZurückFamilienanzeigen - ÜbersichtAnzeige aufgeben
ZurückDigitale Produkte - ÜbersichtDigitalPremiumDigitalBasisFAQPrintAGB
ZurückSicher leben - ÜbersichtKriminalitätsprävention
ZurückFAQ - ÜbersichtDigitalBasisDigitalPremiumePaperTablet-App „noz Premium“
ZurückePaper - Übersicht
ZurückSudoku & Str8ts - Übersicht
ZurückNewsletter - Übersicht
Zurückkfzwelt - ÜbersichtAnzeige aufgebenFahrzeugsucheAutomagazineMobilitätHändlerlogin
ZurückQuerbeet Gartenserie - ÜbersichtGartenblogsGarten-Newsletter
ZurückLeserbeiträge - ÜbersichtHilfeWie erstelle ich einen LeserbeitragWie erstelle ich eine Lesergalerie
ZurückLieblingsrezepte - ÜbersichtRund um die Welt - Teilnahmeformular
ZurückGesundheit - Übersicht
ZurückTierwelten - ÜbersichtWir suchen ein Zuhause
ZurückUrlaubsservice - ÜbersichtReisenachsendungAbo umleitenZeitung spendenZeitung aufbewahrenBefristete LieferunterbrechungBefristetes ePaper
ZurückSpielplan - ÜbersichtDie EM in der Region Osnabrück
ZurückNewsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterWirtschaft-NewsletterSV-Meppen-NewsletterVfL-Newsletter
ZurückBundestagswahl in und um Osnabrück - ÜbersichtPopulismus-SeriePopulismus-Serie
ZurückUmfragewerte - ÜbersichtBundestagswahlBundestagswahl in und um OsnabrückPopulismus-Serie
Zurück3. Liga - ÜbersichtSpielplanSV Meppen
ZurückDigitale-Welt-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterWirtschafts-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterVfL-NewsletterSVM-Newsletter
ZurückWirtschaft-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterVfL-NewsletterSVM-Newsletter
ZurückSV-Meppen-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterWirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückGarten-Newsletter - ÜbersichtVfL-Newsletter
ZurückVfL-Newsletter - ÜbersichtChefredakteurs-NewsletterDigitale Welt-NewsletterGarten-NewsletterWirtschafts-Newsletter
ZurückCebitDigitale-Welt-Newsletter
Zurückkfzwelt.tv - Übersichtkfzwelt-Newsletter
ZurückWM-Datencenter - ÜbersichtWM-PortalDeutsches TeamWM-SpielplanTippspielLiveticker
ZurückDeutsches Team - ÜbersichtWM-PortalWM-SpielplanDatencenterTippspielLiveticker
ZurückWM-Spielplan - ÜbersichtWM-PortalDeutsches TeamDatencenterTippspielLiveticker
ZurückWM-Liveticker - ÜbersichtWM-PortalWM-SpielplanDeutsches TeamDatencenter
ZurückDigitale Produkte_HIDDEN_DESKTOPDie gedruckte Zeitung_HIDDEN_DESKTOPAbo-ÜbersichtUrlaubsserviceAbo verwaltenOS/EL-CardMeine nozFAQPreislisteLob & Kritik
ZurückAlle Orte_HIDDEN_DESKTOPLandkreis OsnabrückRegionale WirtschaftBlaulichtVeranstaltungskalenderVideosBildergalerienWetter
ZurückBad IburgBad LaerBad RothenfeldeBelmBissendorfDissenGeorgsmarienhütteGlandorfHagen a.T.W.HasbergenHilterLotteOsnabrückWallenhorstWesterkappelnBad EssenBohmteBramscheBremenDelmenhorstDörpenEmsbürenFrerenGanderkeseeGeesteHarenHaselünneHerzlakeLathenLengerichLingenLohneMelleMeppenNeuenkirchen-VördenNordhümmlingOldenburgOstercappelnOstfrieslandPapenburgRhedeSalzbergenSG ArtlandSG BersenbrückSG FürstenauSG NeuenkirchenSögelSpelleStuhrTwistWerlte
ZurückEmsbürenFrerenLengerichLingenLohneSalzbergenSpelleBad EssenBad IburgBad LaerBad RothenfeldeBelmBissendorfBohmteBremenDelmenhorstDissenDörpenGanderkeseeGeesteGeorgsmarienhütteGlandorfHagen a.T.W.HarenHasbergenHaselünneHerzlakeHilterLathenLotteMelleMeppenNeuenkirchen-VördenNordhümmlingOldenburgOsnabrückOstercappelnOstfrieslandPapenburgRhedeSG ArtlandSG BersenbrückSG FürstenauSG NeuenkirchenSögelStuhrTwistWallenhorstWerlteWesterkappeln
ZurückBremenDelmenhorstGanderkeseeOldenburgStuhr
Zurück2. Bundesliga - ÜbersichtVfL Osnabrück

Nur Duette auf "No.6 Collaborations Project" Diese Pop- und Rap-Größen singen auf neuem Ed Sheeran-Album

Von dpa

Der britische Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran bringt in wenigen Wochen ein neues Album heraus. Foto: dpa/Ricardo Rubio/Europa PressDer britische Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran bringt in wenigen Wochen ein neues Album heraus. Foto: dpa/Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press 

London. Die erste Single "I Don't Care" mit Justin Bieber ist schon erschienen. Wer noch auf Ed Sheerans nächstem Album vorkommt, hat der Brite nun verraten.

Pop-Superstar Ed Sheeran (28) hat die Künstler genannt, mit denen er für sein neues Duett-Album im Studio stand. Auf "No.6 Collaborations Project", das am 12. Juli erscheint, singt Sheeran unter anderem einen Song mit Sängerin Camila Cabello ("Havana") und Rapperin Cardi B. ("I Like It"). 

Außerdem sind Bruno Mars, Eminem, 50 Cent und Khalid zu hören, wie der Brite auf Instagram mitteilte. 


Die erste Single, "I Don't Care" mit Justin Bieber, schoss im Mai in vielen Ländern an die Charts-Spitze.

Der Singer-Songwriter Sheeran hatte mit seinen bislang drei Alben und mehreren Singles seit 2011 vielfach Platz 1 der Pop-Charts erreicht. Außerdem erhielt er etliche Grammy- und Brit-Award-Auszeichnungen.


Kommentar schreiben!
Zur Startseite

0 Kommentare

Service
AboDigitalaboAppsShopnoz Reisen
Anzeigenjobweltwohnweltkfzweltos/elmarkt
TrauerGrußanzeigenFinanzen
WetterHoroskopeNotdienste
VeranstaltungenTicketshopNewsletterRSS
FacebookTwitterInstagram
Weitere Angebote, Produkte und Unternehmen der noz MEDIEN
Unternehmen
Produkte
Karriere
Engagement

Allgemeine Geschäftsbedingungen | Kundeninformationen | Datenschutzerklärung | Impressum | Kontakt | Mediadaten | Onlinewerbung

KontaktDatenschutzerklärungImpressum
nach oben