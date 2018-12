View this post on Instagram

Of course, @MichelleObama's my wife, so I'm a little biased here. But she also happens to be brilliant, funny, wise – one of a kind. This book tells her quintessentially American story. I love it because it faithfully reflects the woman I have loved for so long.

