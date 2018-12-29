View this post on Instagram

Day 55: STANDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS. I slept in this morning for the first time, camped right at the final waypoint. Wow...that was the deepest and most satisfying sleep of my life. I'm going to sit tight here at the finish and wait for Lou to complete his crossing. Captain Louis Rudd is one of the most accomplished polar explorers to ever live and a distinguished member of the British Armed Forces. It has been an honor to strive for the same goal - the first to complete a solo, unsupported, unaided crossing of Antarctica. I'm looking forward to greeting him here at the finish line and congratulating him on his extraordinary accomplishment. We will step into the history books together as the only two people to have completed such a crossing. There is a lineage of explorers who have come before me that gave me great inspiration to complete my quest. The Impossible First project is simply me standing on their shoulders. Without them paving the way for what was possible, I never could have done this. It’s too long of a list to name everyone, but I want to acknowledge some folks who have personally inspired me: Ernest Shackleton, Felicity Aston, Ryan Waters @ryanwatersphoto , Cecilie Skog @skogcecilie , Ben Saunders @polarben, Henry Worsely, and Børge Ousland @borgeousland. A special acknowledgement goes to Dixie Dansercoer @dixie.dansercoer who is not only a great pioneer in the polar regions and a huge inspiration, but also mentored me throughout my preparation. Hopefully my project inspires others to push the envelope even further. I’m looking forward to cheering others on as we continue to push the limits of human potential in the polar regions and beyond. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible

A post shared by Colin O'Brady (@colinobrady) on Dec 27, 2018 at 5:01pm PST