View this post on Instagram

I was waiting for golden hour to take more photos but ended up laying on the ground in all of my roses taking selfies (I’m listening to Kurtis Connor in the background 😂 and I also can’t wink 😂🙃🤷🏾‍♀️) Eyeshadow/“blush”/eyebrows: @morphebrushes 35M palette

A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on Sep 12, 2019 at 5:01pm PDT